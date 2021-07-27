Cone, Anderson crowned 72nd King and Queen of Burt

4-H members looked to the west, and a little south, to pick the royalty for the 109th Burt County Fair.
Andrew Cone of Nickerson and Elise Anderson of Lyons were crowed the 72nd King and Queen of Burt. Their coronation capped the awards program at the fairgrounds Friday night.
The new king is the son of Matt and April Cone. A Burt County 4-H Council Scholarship recipient, he is a recent graduate of Logan View High School. He plans to continue his education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, majoring in animal nutrition, and he is on the livestock judging team there.
Cone has been a 4-H member for nine years and belongs to the Burt’s Best 4-H Club and served as club president the last two years.
His project emphasis is market beef, and he has won the Outstanding Beef Exhibitor award at the county fair more than once. He has accumulated numerous trophies and championship ribbons in his career and has shown at the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben since he was old enough to go. He has also shown at the American Royal in Kansas City and numerous progress and jackpot shows.
He also received one of the Burt County 4-H Council Scholarships this year. In his “spare time” he works with his family’s lawn mowing service.
Elise Anderson is the daughter of Kevin and Kara Anderson of Lyons. She has been a member of the Logan Valley Clovers 4-H Club for 12 years as she started as a Clover Kid in the club. She is currently the president of her 4-H Club.
Elise will be a senior at Lyons-Decatur High School this fall and is active in many school sports and activities. Her 4-H career covers a wide variety of projects and activities and has expanded to the FFA program as she got older.
The swine project has been her mainstay and she has exhibited at the Fremont 4-H Expo, the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben in the past.
Her talents don’t just stay in the barn or the show ring as she is always willing to help her many 4-H friends and club members and always helps at Clover Kid activities during the fair. She is a 4-H Council member and is currently serving as co-secretary of the council. She volunteered to set up the 4-H Council Goose Chase scavenger hunt that was available Saturday and Sunday at the 4-H building.
Elise has taken many different 4-H projects and has exhibited every year in the 4-H building, including making an angel food cake this year.
The newest royal couple was crowned by their predecessors, Gavin Enstrom and Greta Lindberg.
Attending the royal couple were candidates Caleb Schlichting of Lyons, Anna Karnopp and Holden Von Seggern of Oakland and Alexandra Davis and Mackenzie Evans of Tekamah.
Crownbearers were Tye Penke and Genevieve Gramke. The flower girls were Carsyn and Cassidy Magill. Trainbearers to the king were Jacob Findlay and Lane Loftis; Josie Peterson and Caroline Timm were the queen’s trainbearers.
Nebraska 4-H Volunteer of the Year from Engagement Zone 8, Linda Bisanz, served as lord high chancellor. Also taking part in the coronation were trumpeter Jackson Jensen and vocalist Casey Stone; color guardsmen Madison Enstom and Aaliyah Soll and pages Harley Hansen and Georgia Johnson.
The Farm Honor Guard consisted of Ethan Johnson, Thomas Karnopp, Garret Lindberg, Spencer Pagels, Isabella Benne, Camryn Brehmer, Lakyn Humphrey and Sydney Olsen.