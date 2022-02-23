Funeral services for Connie Jump were held Feb. 15, 2022, at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in the village. He passed away Feb. 10, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Connie was born at home in Decatur on Oct. 25, 1941, to Albert “Hoot” and Alta (Young) Jump. In his younger years, his family moved to rural Walthill where he attended school until the 10th grade when he left school and started working road construction. Tim Simpson, a family friend, once asked Connie if he got a G.E.D. since he didn’t get a diploma. Connie replied, no he got a J.O.B.
On August 28, 1960, he married Peggy Huffman in Decatur. To this union, one son, Doug, was born on May 27, 1961.
During his early years of marriage, they traveled all over the state of Nebraska working construction. They finally settled in Decatur where Connie worked construction in Sioux City with his brother, Tony, nephews Gerald and Larry, and later with his son, Doug.
Connie continued to work construction during the 70’s and 80’s until he started working for the Burt County Road Department, operating a road grader until his retirement. Connie made many friends while grading roads.
He enjoyed boating and camping on the Missouri River during the summer and riding snowmobiles and drinking beer with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: James and Tony; and sister, Joy.
Connie is survived by his wife, Peggy Jump of Decatur; son, Doug (Tina) Jump of Wellington, Missouri; grandson, Devin Jump of Wellington; granddaughter, Kayla (CJ) French of Sioux City; four great-grandchildren; brother, Danny (Vickie) Jump of Sioux City and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.