Consistency is always important

When I was making home visits as an early childhood special education teacher, teaching behavior management skills to parents was part of the package.
The goal was to get more positive behaviors and minimize negative ones. “Catch them being good,” was the first concept taught, because “You get more of what you pay attention to.” (I know, not the best grammar, but it is a Midwestern pattern to end sentences with prepositions.)
Another important concept was how to minimize begging or whining. I would explain to parents that if nine times out of 10 when the begging or whining began, if they said “no” but if on the 10th time, they gave in after saying “no” that they had just taught their child that persistence pays off. The poor parent had just increased the length of time their child will beg and whine because the parent had just intermittently reinforced it and intermittent reinforcement is the most powerful kind.
I can’t say I was a strict parent, but when I said “no” that stuck. One day, however, my son John tested that. I don’t remember what he asked for, but I said, “no.” He asked again, this time with a little more persistence. I again said “no.”
He went for a third round. I looked at him, using a firm parent voice said, “N.O. No. What part of no don’t you understand?” He looked at me with the face of innocence and said, “I don’t understand how the ‘o’ can be long when there is no silent ‘e’.”
Not wanting to reinforce this behavior, I shook my head and tried not to laugh or even smile.
When I shared the story with my husband Jim before retiring for the night, we both got a hearty chuckle. It has become one of our favorite stories about raising kids.
Love livin’ in Craig.