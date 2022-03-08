 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cottonwood Clinic to remain a stable presence in Tekamah MCH CEO says
Cottonwood Clinic to remain a stable presence in Tekamah MCH CEO says

Manny Banner, CEO of Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems, brought a message to Tekamah area residents Feb. 28.

“We’re not giving up on Tekamah,” she told a reporter during at open house at Tekamah’s Cottonwood Clinic Monday afternoon.

Banner said MCH has invested too many resources in the community to walk away from its commitments to local residents. “We’re not going anywhere.”

That means the clinic is staying despite its recent struggles with personnel.

Banner said a physician’s assistant and a nurse practitioner will be at the clinic every day, once some administrative credentialing barriers are cleared. That process is likely to take at least 90 days, Banner said. Plans also are in the works to have a doctor at the clinic two days a week.

Banner said the turnover in staff is not unusual.

“Medical staffing is like any other job,” she said. “It’s not the lifetime commitment it used to be.”

She said clinic staff are not required to see a targeted amount of patients in a day, “just that they take good care of those they do see.”

Banner said she wants a stable staff in Tekamah, too. That way area residents and their medical providers get to know each other.

