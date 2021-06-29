Council accepts pool bids

Work is expected to start soon on the city’s new swimming pool.
Tekamah City Council on Thursday accepted a negotiated bid from Blair’s Eriksen Construction for $3,740,447 to do the work. The acceptance was conditional upon a review of the company’s references. Once contracts are signed, work is expected to begin by mid July.
Eriksen’s bid was the lowest of the three received by the city. The company also is newer to the list of prequalified bidders used by Aquatic Designs, company representative Kevin McElyea told the council. McElyea said AD has not worked with Eriksen before, but they have extensive construction experience.
“They’ve built pools before,” he said, “so it’s not like they’re novices.”
Eriksen offered a base bid of just over $4 million. After Aquatic Designs negotiated a few changes, the price came down to $3.62 million, still higher than the $3.5 million available from the voter-approved bonds.
Among the changes were a cut in contingency funds and reducing the pool from six lanes to four.
But the council added its own negotiations.
Council member Kelly Adamson said the city has $106,000 in the pool budget for the current fiscal year and funding could be added to the next budget cycle.
Denying the bids was expected to push the project back another year and likely would not have brought the price down. McElyea suggested prices could be as much as 15 percent higher in the spring.
Council member Matt Cass, who works in the construction industry, said it may take five years for prices to recover and even then they may not return to prepandemic levels.
“This is likely the lowest price we’re ever going to get,” he said.
Among the cuts made by the council was $110,000 for a heater. McElyea said the equipment could easily be added later this fall if money becomes available. It also might be cheaper for the city to buy the heater on the open market and install it themselves. The other two bidders had lower prices for heaters, for example. McElyea said accepting the bid price for the heater locks the city in at the higher price.
Pool Task Force member Kelly Eggers said the group has already raised $50,000 and is committed to raising more, all in an effort to get the kind of pool community members want.
That means a heated one.
She also lobbied to keep the six-lane configuration. She said the wider pool design wasn’t entirely for swim team needs. It also allows more room for open swimming, something a four-lane configuration doesn’t provide.
Council president Gary Anderson, who presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ron Grass, said he was uneasy about proceeding with an underfunded project on the promise of additional fundraising.
“I was here when the library addition was built,” he said. “We heard a lot a lot of promises that didn’t come through and we wound up borrowing money from other city departments that still hasn’t been paid back.”
Anderson also cautioned against putting too much stock in adding pool funding to the upcoming budget, saying other city departments have their own needs, too.
“It comes down to what kind of pool the community wants,” council member Jane Walford said. “I think this is doable.”
In other business June 24, the council:
—Approved with the emergency clause Ordinance 1314, which increases water and sewer rates in the city. The new ordinance takes effect 15 days after its passage, meaning the new rates should be in place in time for the August billing cycle.
Council member Matt Cass voted against both the ordinance and waiving the rule which requires an ordinance be read in public three times before its adoption.
The increase is needed, city officials say, to make up a $211,000 deficit in the water department.
A rate study done at the city’s behest by the Nebraska Rural Water Association showed the city lost $165,000 on the water side of the ledger and another $47,000 in sewer. Although group insurance rates are a factor, most of the loss comes from system projects and capital expenditures.
The proposed plan would increase the base rate to $10.50 for approximately a year, then hike it again to $14 in the summer of 2022. Water usage fees would go from the graduated scale to a set rate of $2.50 for every 1,000 gallons consumed.
A household using up to 5,000 gallons of water, for example, would see their monthly bill go from $50.75 to $61 later this summer and increase to $67.50 in 2022.
As an enterprise fund, the water and sewer department must be self-sustaining. The increases are expected to provide nearly $200,000 in additional annual revenue.
—Approved closing half a block of L St. between 13th and 12th for a July 3 street dance at Chatterbox Brews. The council also gave local approval to the establishment for a special designated license to allow alcohol to be consumed in the dance area. That SDL must also be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
—Approved the city’s participation in the federal American Rescue Act. The city is eligible to receive $302,296 in federal money. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said the city will have until the end of 2024 to obligate the money and another two years to actually spend it. She said a list of acceptable uses is still being developed.