It wasn’t a “no,” more like a “not yet.”
Tekamah City Council on Thursday delayed making a decision on releasing $19,200 in LB 840 money to a fledgling business.
The council said it wanted more information on the proposed business: Three Guys Fogging.
Two of the partners, John Manson and Jason Smith, attended Thursday night’s meeting to present their case and answer questions.
They got plenty.
In forwarding the proposal to the council, the LB 840 Finance Committee recommended it not be approved. The committee cited an outstanding $15,000 loan Manson has through Burt County Economic Development Corp. for destruction of an old grain elevator in the city. That work has yet to be completed after more than two years.
BCED Executive Director Patty Plugge, who helps administer the 840 fund, said the committee works the way a banker would in researching a request for a prospective loan.
Plugge also said the form Three Guys Fogging submitted in order to receive an 840 loan was incomplete. She suggested the partners reapply.
Manson, and Mayor Ron Grass, said they though a double standard was being applied. Manson pointed to recent proposals from Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. that were approved despite a “hole in the ground on Main Street that hasn’t been filled.”
TIDC has received LB 840 funds to purchase two residential building lots and to help pay for demolition of three downtown storefronts,
“They’re not asking for more money,” Plugge said. “They won’t get any more until a project is completed.”
She said the TIDC projects involved demolition, which doesn’t require a business plan. “This does.”
Council member Jane Walford was less concerned about the old debt than she was about the future of the company.
“I think this is a great idea, but I don’t have the experience to know if it’s a good investment,” she said. “That’s what the committee does.”
Three Guys Fogging provides a disinfecting service that uses an electrostatic fog to kill more than 99 percent of known viruses, including COVID-19. It also inhibits mold and mildew growth. Manson said the company already has clients and has more prospects, but each of the partners also has full-time jobs making it hard for them to grow.
Part of the application process includes the submission of a business plan and other pertinent data, none of which was supplied.
Walford said she didn’t have all the information she needs to make an informed decision.
She said she had “no concern,” over Manson’s BCED debt, but she didn’t think the request from Three Guys was fully explained.
“Please go through this again,” she said. “I’d like to know if this is an acceptable risk and a good investment.”
In other business June 25, the council:
—Heard an update from Tekamah-Herman Schools Superintendent Dan Gross and Carlson West Povondra architect Bob Soukup on a timeline for the school’s impending construction project.
They said the project is intended for a September start. That includes the rerouting on M Street. Plans have the west half of the intersection at 13th and M moving 130 feet south. Part of the building expansion will fall where M is now. The new street will be 28 feet wide from curb to curb and built to carry heavy trucks.
Soukup said if all goes well, all the necessary permits—for utility relocation, for example—will be in hand. He said construction would not start unless, and until, the permits had been acquired.
Construction on a new M Street is expected to take four months if the street is closed. It could take twice that if it isn’t.
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said there is no appropriate route in the city to use for a detour. The concern is the amount of heavy truck traffic M Street gets from vehicles that miss the turn onto Highway 32. He speculated that trucks that miss the 32 corner may have to go to Decatur on go west on Highway 51.
—Heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep chickens inside the city limits.
The proposal would require people who want to keep chickens to get a permit and follow a few regulations regarding the number of birds and how they are housed.
The council amended the ordinance to specifically allow only chickens and not other types of poultry. It also added a $25 fee for the permit and a $25 fine for violating the ordinance.
The ordinance will have to receive two more public readings before it can be adopted, unless the council more quickly by invoking the emergency clause.
The violation may come into play quickly. They point to several places where chickens are currently being kept although Tekamah’s zoning ordinances currently prohibit “livestock or poultry,” within the city limits.
Walford, who supports the idea, said it was developed from a resident who was trying to do the right thing.