Time to stop throwing good money after bad at Tekamah Pool?
Perhaps not yet, but it’s getting closer.
Although Tekamah City Council is a long way from approving construction of a new municipal swimming pool, the council got a preview Thursday night of what a new pool might look like.
Kevin McElyea, a professional engineer and principal owner of Aquatic Designs in Louisburg Kan., showed the council an early rendering of a new pool facility which would be built where the current one stands.
McElyea has been working with Tekamah’s Pool Committee to come up with a solution to the ongoing problems with the city’s 47-year-old current pool.
In the committee’s view, the best answer is a total replacement.
“You could rehab the one you have, but it’ll cost you the about same and you’re putting money into an old structure,” McElyea said.
The drawings show a new bathhouse facing 10th Street with the new facility behind it to the west.
The pool itself calls for a zero-entry area and is designed to allow parents to keep an eye on their kids regardless of where they are inside the pool.
The designs keep the existing water slides, putting them into a dedicated area that also includes a smaller family slide, which McElyea called a very popular feature.
The pool also would have a six-lane lap area, suitable for hosting swim meets. The designs also have shade structures all the way around the pool.
Preliminary cost estimates are pegged at roughly $4 million. City officials said a bond would be needed to pay for the construction, but those costs could be lowered, but not entirely eliminated, through grants.
McElyea said the ideal timeframe has design work completed after a bond election passes. Bids would be let in the early spring but construction wouldn’t start until after the swim season. Construction should be completed by the following Memorial Day.
McElyea said a Web site, tekamahpool.com, has been set up to both provide more information about the plans and also allows people to give feedback through a survey.
“These plans you see tonight are not the end-all,” McElyea said. “We want people to go to the Web site and tell us what they like and don’t like. We ask questions like ‘If it’s built, what do you want to see?’ That helps get people involved, helps them understand what’s going on.”
In other business July 23, the council:
—Unanimously overrode a mayoral veto of a measure that directs City Attorney Matt Munderloh to pursue an inspection warrant for Denny Clark’s properties on Main Street.
Mayor Ron Grass said he issued the veto because Clark has agreed to have the interior of his property inspected.
Council member Jane Walford said she wanted to keep the measure in place as insurance.
“I’d rather have it and not need than need it and not have it,” she said.
—Approved two ordinances upon final reading.
Ordinance 1293 amends city codes to allow the keeping of chickens inside the city limits.
Residents who want to have chickens, including those who already have them, will need to get a permit and meet certain other restrictions. The permit fee is $25. The fine for violating the provisions also is $25.
Council member Chad Zink voted against the measure as he has done throughout the process. He thinks farm animals don’t belong inside the city
Ordinance 1297 creates a wellhead protection area around the city.
A map showing the boundaries of the protection area is on file in the city clerk’s office.