Council hears claim for lost corn yields

The Tekamah City Council heard a petition for remuneration from local farmer Randy Bromm at its April 22, meeting in the City Auditorium.
Bromm, a cash-rent farmer who works on land owned by Carson LLC, brought a claim before the council for about $38,800. That is the amount he figured he lost due to what he stated was the city’s failure to follow a service agreement between the municipality and Carson LLC.
The amount came from Bromm’s assertion that he lost about 50 bushels of corn per acre on the 194-acre tract he farms off County Road F. Corn was $4 a bushel at the time.
He postulated that he was denied access to water in the treatment lagoon located on County Road GH. Access that he should have had due to the service agreement. He refer to the city not following “protocol” as the reason water was not available to him. Therefore he believed the city should make up the difference.
According to Bromm, Tekamah’s water management has an agreement to give him access to the wastewater in the lagoon should he request it. He also said the agreement stipulated that the city would alert him prior to a discharge affecting the availability of that water. This was not adhered to, he said.
Bromm admitted that he and the water maintenance department had been rather informal in their handling of such communications in the past. Still, he said, this laxity had never affected his operation prior. He added, that going forward, he would like a better plan for the pumping of wastewater.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh had questions for both Bromm and city employees before he would make a determination on the next step in the process. He asked if the plan in place had been followed and what, if anything, could be changed to improve upon the current procedure.
To Bromm he asked for more information. More evidence, submitted in writing, of yield comparisons to accurately calculate yield loss. Mostly, confirmation of standing to bring such a complaint. Since the agreement was between Carson LLC and the City of Tekamah, Bromm may not have a legal leg on which to stand. Both parties agreed to submit more information.
The council also voted on a resolution designating 12th Street between M Street and N Street as a one-way road. Initially, this was all the council had planned to do, but a complaint from a resident along 12th Street came to light.
The resident had been blocked in their driveway more than once by students parking along the street. They had also found trash deposited on their lawn. The council decided that remedial action was necessary. So, the amended the resolution to include that 12th Street is also a “no parking” zone between M Street and N Street.
Councilmember Matt Cass stated he felt the school district had put this burden on the city and the homeowners along 12 Street. He said the school had not “thought it through and designated a student parking area.”
Another matter involving thoroughfares was before the council that night. A request had been made to improve an alley in the Gammel’s Parkview Addition. Councilmember Kelly Adamson stated that Mitch Sapp had submitted the request.
There was some speculation by councilmembers that this was to allow him and Chris Eggers to install garages that connected to the alley. Other councilmembers wondered aloud if Sapp and Eggers were aware of the setbacks and other restrictions involved, stating that “it might not work out the way they planned.”
Tekamah Street Superintendent Matt Deemer told the council he had not done any measurements of the alley. He said that he was waiting for the council gave him the go-ahead as it would be a waste of his time, otherwise.
Other council members wondered at the cost to improve the alley. They said they were not against it per se, but “if it cost a couple hundred-thousand dollars, that’s insane.”
In other council business:
The council voted to enact Ordinance No. 1313, authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Water Bonds not to exceed $200,000, for the purpose of funding repairs and improvements to the city’s water supply system. Specifically, for repairs to the water main on Scott Avenue.
--The council voted to approve the payment of $219,585.60, to Aquatic Design Consultants, of Louisburg, Kansas. This was to cover 80 percent of the new Tekamah swimming pool design services.
--The council voted to approve a Class C liquor license to Andreasen LLC dba The Tipsy Pig Bar and Grill, located at 439 S. 13th Street. The owners stated they were hoping to be open by the middle to late part of May. Councilmember Adamson informed the Andreasens they may be eligible for federal revitalization funds, as well.