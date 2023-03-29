City participation likely to include TIF approval
Tekamah could soon see great strides in residential and commercial development—if all the pieces fall into place.
During its March 23 meeting, Tekamah City Council heard updates on two proposed projects from Burt County Economic Development Executive Director, Cindy Chatt.
One calls for the development of eight lots on the north side of the city’s former reservoir site north of N Street. Chatt said Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. used the money it gained from the sale of the two houses it had built to purchase the lots.
“They want to sell them for development, but they need infrastructure,” Chatt said.
She said estimates from the city engineer placed costs to hook up to nearby utility lines at roughly $400,000. The first problem is figuring out how to pay for it without adding to the costs for potential developers.
“This is a classic use for (tax increment financing),” she said.
Known as TIF, tax increment financing works by capturing the increase in property tax revenue at a particular site to pay for improvements at the site. For example, an undeveloped lot that pays $100 a year in property taxes becomes the site for a TIF project. The development increases the property tax requirement on the site to $500, the additional $400 is funnelled back to the developer to pay for improvements at the site. In essence, the developer starts paying off his loan through the increased taxes he pays.
The downside for some entities is, none of the additional tax revenue benefits the city, the county or the school district until the TIF expires, usually in 15 years.
Council member Kelly Adamson said a bank could take the TIF as collateral for a loan to fund the infrastructure project. If the bank doesn’t take on the project, the city may have to pay for the work. She said a three-year, interest-only bond would cost the city just under $24,000 which could be paid for through Keno or LB 840 revenue.
Chatt was directed to work with the TIDC to get the project moving and report back to the council.
A second project involves the old Tiger Bowl site.
Chatt said a prospective buyer, 1515 Brewing Co., wants to put a new business on the site, but doesn’t want the building.
She asked if the council could transfer the property to the TIDC who would then abate any asbestos and demolish the building, then sell it at BCED’s cost to the prospective business.
Chatt said the BCED board has discussed the matter.
“Their number-one question was should we be getting into the real estate business and would we do this in other towns,” Chatt said. “My answer was I hope so. If it works here, we can do it in the other towns, too.
“This is a huge investment in Main Street and the additional property taxes pay for it.”
Adamson said her only hang-up was one of the neighbors—Faith Family Baptist Church. State liquor law requires 150 feet between an alcohol establishment and a church unless a waiver is granted. “If they’ll sign off on it, I’ll be all for it,” Adamson said.
Chatt said if the demolition work can be completed this spring, building could start right away.
Details on how the site could be transferred to BCED will be worked out in consultation with the city attorney.
The council also approved a request for an LB 840 loan sought by Chris Bruce to help pay for renovations at her downtown building which soon will become an indoor minimall.
Bruce sought a $50,000 loan. The amount had previously been approved by the city’s LB 840 finance committee. A member of that committee, Sarah Freidel, told the council the project meets several of the goals originally established for the 840 fund, including downtown redevelopment and the ability to attract customers from outside the city.
In other business March 23, the council:
—Accepted a $111,000 bid from Brenneis Insurance to provide property and casualty coverage for the city.
The bid, roughly $20,000 more expensive than the bid submitted by the League Association of Risk Management, was chosen because it was locally based and better customer service is anticipated.
LARM is a risk pool comprised of about 200 Nebraska communities.
Council members also expressed concern over its ability to maintain stable rates in the event of a major disaster that affects several Nebraska towns.
—Gave Tekamah Chamber of Commerce permission to use the downtown minipark for its upcoming Bacon and Beer event set for April 30.
The council also gave local approval for Special Designated Permits sought by Ronnie’s, Chatterbox and Tipsy Pig to sell alcohol at the event.
—Made the first hires for pool staff for this summer’s season.
Parks Commissioner Matt Cass said 14 application had been received for jobs. He proposed hiring all of them for work at various levels of the operation.
Among them, Noah Stahr was hired as the pool’s director. Brinley Stahr and Lacey Petersen were hired as assistant directors. The remainder were hired as lifeguards. The incoming directors all have experience working at the Tekamah pool.
Cass said additional applications for lifeguards still will be accepted. More information on the job is available at the city office.
—Approved half-price rental fees for Tekamah-Herman Ball Association, Tekamah-Herman PTO and Burt County 4-H for projects each group will hold at Tekamah City Auditorium.
PTO is hosting its Bingo Night fundraiser on April 7. The ball association is holding its annual hog roast fundraiser on April 15.
4-H is holding a babysitting clinic June 5-7, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. The council also waived the rental fee for the annual 4-H pre-fair clothing and fashion judging event on July 17.