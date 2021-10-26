Council OKs date, time changes for November meetings

They won’t be taking the holidays off.
Both regularly scheduled Tekamah City Council meetings in November fall on a holiday this year, Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving is Nov. 25.
In order to keep city business moving, the council during its Oct. 14 session approved changing both meeting dates.
November’s meetings will be held on Nov. 9 and 23. Both will begin at 6 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. Council members want to give the earlier start a try to see if it will be more convenient for themselves, city staff and the public.
In other business Oct. 14, the council:
—Agreed to pay one-fourth of the meeting costs incurred by the Tekamah Airport Joint Zoning Board.
Board chairman Mark Van Der Hart told the council that the city is one of four jurisdictions represented on the board whose mission is to protect approaches to the airport from encroachment by buildings and other structures, like cell towers and wind turbines.
He said any fees collected for permits issued by the joint board are paid directly to one of four underlying jurisdictions: the City of Tekamah, Burt or Washington county in Nebraska or Harrison County in Iowa, all of whom are represented on the joint board.
He said although the joint board doesn’t collect any fees, it still incurs expenses, specifically $125 for each of its two required regular meetings. One-fourth of that total is currently $62.50, which, Van Der Hart said, each of the other three jurisdictions have agreed to pay.
—Approved a $33,459 bid from gWorks to provide new accounting software. The new package includes utility billing, accounts payable and receivable, payroll and general ledger functions.
The first payment includes implementation costs and a year of technical support. Annual support costs going forward are estimated at $9,510. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said the plan is to have the new system go live on March 1, 2022.
—Granted a request from Street Superintendent Matt Deemer to have the city’s 1988 GMC dump truck repaired.
Needed repairs to the truck’s transmission and transfer case are roughly estimated at over $18,000. The vehicle sees a lot of use, especially in the winter when it’s used to haul snow away from plowing sites.