Council rejects new parking proposal

No parking order on 17th St. to stand
Choosing not to get in the middle of a dispute between neighbors, Tekamah City Council on Tuesday rejected a proposed resolution that would allow parking on city right of way on north 17th St.
Moments earlier, the council used the emergency clause to pass an ordinance that gives them the power to do exactly that. The ordinance added a sentence to existing parking regulations giving the council the authority to allow parking in previously designated no parking zones by passing a resolution. Under the new version, violators of that ordinance can be fined $500 for each violation and a new violation occurs every 48 hours.
The council did not pass Resolution 2020-18 which would allow parking on 17th St. between Q and S streets north of Firemen’s Park. The council made the area a no parking zone Nov. 24 after complaints from neighbors about vehicles parked in the narrow street.
The situation on 17th is unique because the travelled road is not situated in the middle of the right of way. Instead, it runs far to the eastern edge of the 100-foot right of way, leaving a broad swath on the other side of the street.
The resolution brought to the table last week by Mayor Ron Grass would allow parallel parking in that area. he said the proposed area would not interfere with travel, snow removal or any other city consideration.
Tim Colliton and Teresa DeVries, owners of the property adjacent to the right of way in question, spoke against the resolution. DeVries said the resolution ignores her rights of ownership. She accused the mayor of “running a fiefdom,” ruling by personal decree, obstructing progress within the city and creating a toxic work environment for employees.
Under current parking regulations, residents aren’t allowed to park in city right of way anywhere else in the city.
Council member Kelly Adamson, who attend the meeting through a Zoom link, said the exclusion was being sought for the benefit of one person.
That person, Lisa Stork, told the council that because the street runs so close to her house, she doesn’t have room to park all of her family’s vehicles.
She said the area sees virtually no traffic, “that’s one of the reasons we choose to live there.”
Stork acknowledged the street’s unsafe condition, but said “more signs, more rules and more regulations don’t make it safer.”
Grass said Stork’s home is within the city limits, but the home owned by DeVries and Colliton is not. He said that in a dispute between a city resident and a non-resident, he’d back the resident every time.
Adamson exploded, calling the reasoning “ridiculous,” and demanded the mayor retract his statement. He would not.
A number of city employees also spoke against the measure.
Police Chief Dan Jacobs said passing the resolution would create “a huge enforcement issue. You’ll have an army of people in here wanting the same thing.”
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer reminded the council that the no parking resolution was passed on the advice of the city’s engineer who cited public safety and the condition of the street. Water/Sewer Superintendent Tony Daugherty said that a number of utility lines run beneath proposed parking area and in the event of a need for service, work could be delayed in order to have vehicles moved or towed.
Council member Jane Walford said the body took the advice it sought from professionals and now is being asked to make an exception.
“I feel like we’re being manipulated,” she said. “I feel like we’re being forced to settle an argument between neighbors and I don’t want to be put there.”
Council member Matt Cass asked rhetorically if there isn’t another solution to the problem. Adamson said there may be, but the immediate question before the council was the resolution. “If we have to find a median solution we can, but now is not the time.”
In other business Dec. 22, the council:
—Decided to wait until the Jan. 12 meeting before acting on the mayor’s recommendation to add Amanda Harder to the Planning Commission and naming Chad Zink to represent the city on the Burt County Economic Development Corp. board.
The city is advertising for volunteers to man several unfilled posts. Walford said she wanted time to see if the advertisements bore any fruit.
More information about the openings is available at the city office.
The mayor also did not name council members to head city commissions.
—Passed upon third reading Ordinance 1304 which requires the use of demolition permits.
The intent is to make sure demolition projects follow certain procedures.
In a housekeeping measure, the council also heard first reading of Ordinance 1305 which adopts updated building codes.
—Decided to wait until Jan. 12 to address reopening city auditorium to renters.
A spike in COVID-19 cases in early November led the council to close the auditorium. The current Directed Health Measure which allows 50 percent occupancy but also mandates social distancing measures is slated to expire at the end of the month. The council wanted to see what replaces it before making a decision.