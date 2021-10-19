Council rolls back pool rates

Pushback from the public encouraged Tekamah City Council to restructure swimming pool rates for the 2022 season.
During its Oct. 14 meeting, the council passed Resolution 2021-7, the document which spells out admission fees.
Instead of a rate structure that showed higher fees for users who live out of town, the new rates will be the same for all.
Council member Gary Anderson said he’d taken many comments from rural area residents and from city business people who didn’t like the idea of split rates.
“They think it pits city residents against rural,” he said. “I also had people who donated to it who live in the country tell me they think it’s a slap in the face.”
Members all agreed that the pool was never designed to make money, rather it is provided as a service to its patrons, both urban and rural from Tekamah and other towns.
The split rate structure was designed to carry the burden of paying for the facility more equitably between its users. Construction costs will be borne by city taxpayers, a burden rural residents don’t have to carry.
Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the pool and city parks, said he was against a rate hike in the first place and acknowledged that city taxpayers are taking on a “tremendous burden” in paying for the new facility, but since a new split rate structure had been proposed, it now will be difficult to explain the change to city taxpayers.
“The can of worms is already open,” he said. “The pool is likely to run at a deficit and taxpayers will have to make up for it.”
“It’s the same with any city function,” Mayor Ron Grass said.
Council member Kelly Adamson said the cost to operate the facility may be lessened because of the efficiency provided from the new equipment and because a new facility is likely to draw more patrons.
Family passes will stay at $120 regardless of the number of family members. Individual season passes, ages 3 to 59 will be $65, seniors will pay $50. The water aerobics course is free with a season pass, but the cost of swimming lessons is extra. Day passes are $5 each. One-hour pool parties are $150 across the board; a two-hour party is $250.
In other pool business, two more bills for the construction project were approved. Aquatic Designs submitted a bill for $5,278.50, and Eriksen Construction submitted its second bill, this one for $148,162.93.
City officials said work at the site is slightly ahead of schedule.
The council also approved a change order to install a pool heater at a cost of $67,890. The original bid called for a heater price-tagged at $111,800.
In other business during its Oct. 14 meeting, the council:
—Approved a request by the sanitation department making Oct. 23 the date for the annual Fall Clean-Up Day. Nov. 13 was set as a rain date.
On Saturday, it will be free to dump yard waste at the city’s west transfer site a mile west of town on Highway 32 and a quarter-mile south on County Road 32. Appliances can be dumped at the city’s cost, $15. Appliances containing freon do not need to be drained. The normal price structure remains in effect for anything else that can be accepted at the site. The rate change does not apply at the compactor station on the east edge of town.