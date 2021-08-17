Council turns down rezoning application

Change not needed to accomplish goals at the site
A real estate developer likely will get to make some changes at a site on Tekamah’s western edge, but probably not through the channels he expected.
Sam Titus wants to redevelop the trailer court along Highway 32 into a park for recreational vehicles. In order to do so, he believed he needed to have the zoning designation for the roughly three lots he purchased changed from R1, or single-family residential, to C2, or highway commercial.
During a public hearing on the change Thursday night, Titus told Tekamah City Council he believed a C2 designation was a better description of the land use.
“I believe the setbacks are more favorable for what we want to do,” Titus said, “and it’s development along a highway, which is an intent of the zone.”
Titus said the site already is taxed as commercial property, ‘as it should be because it generates income.”
But not everyone thought a change was necessary.
The request advanced from a Planning Commission hearing a week prior with commissioners evenly split, 3-3, on recommending the change to the council.
Former Board of Adjustment member Doug Schlickbernd said Titus could get what he wants simply by seeking a variance and applying for a conditional use permit in a residential zone.
“I agree with Sam, it’s a great place for it,” Schlickbernd said, “but I don’t think you have to change the zoning.”
Reached by telephone from his vacation, City Attorney Matt Munderloh said the setbacks that concern Titus would not apply in a residential zone because it won’t be host to permanant structures.
Council member Kelly Adamson had another concern.
“What happens if Sam sells it?” she asked rhetorically. “A lot of things could go in there that shouldn’t.”
Council member Matt Cass said he was open to discussing a change, “but if you can get done what you want done in R1 ... it gives you what you need and it protects the neighborhood.”
The council suggested Titus start the process for getting a conditional use permit. It also directed Munderloh to begin the process of making RV parks a permitted use in residential zones.
Titus said he was willing to seek the necessary permit to keep his project moving.
“We’ll give you something you’ll like, something the neighborhood can be proud of,” he said.
In other business Aug. 12, the council:
—Approved a $22,875 payment to Nebraska Public Power District to upgrade the electrical service at the swimming pool. The price also includes NPPD’s underground installation of the new power lines.
The new service lines won’t be installed until grading is substantially complete at the site, but prepayment was necessary, Adamson said, to avoid any delays in acquiring the needed equipment.
—Approved an LB 840 loan request from Chris and Kelly Eggers to help purchase and renovate Ronnie’s Bar.
LB 840 loan committee member Kristi Braniff said the committee had approved a loan of over $17,000 through a formula it uses.
The council was willing to go farther.
It approved a $40,000 loan with zero interest, paybale over 10 years beginning in 12 months.
Council members though the extra money was needed to do a proper job.
“This is a well-established business,” Adamson said. Through the profit and loss statements, we know it makes money. That’s a risk factor gone.”
Council member Jane Walford agreed.
“They’re taking an iconic business and renovating it,” she said. “I think we need to do the best we can for them.”
The council also approved the name change on the establishment’s keno license. The bar nets the city almost $3,500 a month in keno revenue, Adamson said.
—Heard second reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow a pay increase for city council members and the mayor.
Currently, council members are paid $1,500 per year while the mayor is paid $3,000. Under the ordinance, their pay would increase to $2,500 and $5,000 respectively. If approved, the new pay schedule cannot take effect until after the 2022 elections.
As with any proposed ordinance, it must be read in public three times before it can be approved, unless passed with the emergency clause.