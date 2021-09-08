County board looks at ways to spend money efficiently

Next week the Burt County Board of Supervisors will be discussing how much the county’s property tax levy will be and on what they intend to spend.
At their last meeting, Aug. 27, the supervisors heard from Fred Mytty of Mytty Consulting in Dodge County. He is the budget authority hired by the Board to formulate the tax levy and the county’s budget.
“You guys are in pretty good shape,” he told the Board. District No. 6 Supervisor Bird Swanson of Oakland said he was glad that Mytty kept saying that and asked what the breakdown would be this year.
The consultant told the Board that the tax-asking amount was down by about $300,000 this fiscal year. According to Mytty this meant that the county levy could be reduced. He suggested that by moving $400,000 from the inheritance tax fund to the general fund the levy could be reduced by about 33%. Without the transfer of funds, the levy could still be reduced by about 22%.
District No. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson of Craig postulated that by keeping the levy at or near its current level, the county could avoid borrowing money for the road budget. Currently, the budget plan includes a $2.3 million line of credit to be used for certain road projects. Mytty assented that keeping the levy at the current level would indeed give the county a surplus that could be applied to the road loan. He said the credit amount could be reduced by as much as $800,000. This may still allow a levy decrease of about 1.2 cents, as well, he said.
No action was taken on the suggestions and a budget hearing will be held on the matter Tuesday, Sept. 14. This will give Mytty time to rework the numbers for a more definitive answer to the questions posed by Pearson and the Board.
The original levy limit allocations included 3 cents for the Cemetery Districts; 4 cents for the Fire Districts; and 8 cents for the Townships. The county also planned to allow $75,000 to the Ag Society. Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel will give an in-depth PowerPoint presentation during the budget hearing. This is required by state law.
Burt County Extension agent Mary Loftis attended the supervisor’s meeting. She was there to update them on the Extension’s vehicle condition and to introduce the new County Extension employee. His name is Luan Pereira De Oliveira. To make it easier on those of us for whom Portuguese is a second language, he will simply go by Luan Oliveria. He is from Brazil and is the new water integrated crops specialist.
As far as the vehicle, a 2013 Ford Flex, is concerned, Loftis said the car had issues on her last outing with it. After having it looked over, she said the mechanics couldn’t tell what exactly was wrong with it. To which most of those in attendance nodded in empathetic solidarity.
Also addressing the Board was Burt County resident Todd Feltz and his attorney Matt Munderloh of the Johnson & Mock Law Firm out of Omaha. Feltz was requesting for a section of County Road 25, between Road K and Road L, to be closed.
The stretch of road in question is about one mile in length and runs parallel (to the east) of County Road 23. Reportedly, the road is lightly travelled and in very bad shape. Feltz, who owns the land to one side of the road, said he wishes to have the road abandoned by the county so that he may make improvements to it.
He said he plans to gravel sections of the road for easier access to his property. The other side of the road is owned by Ron Carson of Carson Group, Brett Johnson and John Wilson, he said.
“I’m just trying to get along with everybody,” Feltz said. “I want to do the right thing by my neighbors.”
District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards of Decatur suggested Feltz make an agreement with the Silvercreek Township for use of the road. District No. 2 Supervisor and Board Chair Dave Schold informed Feltz and Munderloh that approaching the township would have to be their first step.
“We can’t do anything unless the township asks us to,” Schold said. “We spoke to the county attorney on this matter.”
In another fiscal matter, the County Board voted to ratify an agreement with Lutz, an accounting firm in Douglas County, for consulting services pertaining to the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the county. The federal funds allocated to the county have to be spent in a particular manner and only on designated budget items. The consulting firm would assist the county in correctly managing the federal funding and reduce the risk of inappropriate expenditures.
“It’s stupid we have to do it,” Pearson said. “But, you have to be careful.”
Richards agreed, stating that Lutz would act as a “safety net” for the county in its dealings with the money. An interim report concerning the ARPA grant was to be completed by Aug. 31.