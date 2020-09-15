The Burt County Board of Supervisors were getting set to start the new fiscal year at their meeting Sept. 8. They held public hearings for the county’s FY20-21 budget, to set the Burt County levy and tax request for FY20-21 and for the roads department’s one- and six-year plans. All three hearings took a total of about five minutes, as no one showed up to ask questions.
At the close of the first public hearing, the supervisors voted to adopt the 2020-21 budget. The property tax request was listed at $4,635,121. This was a decrease from last year’s amount of $4,745,547. The resulting tax rate was listed as 0.259744.
Board members voted to transfer $700,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the General Fund. They said this was to comply with the state law regulating the limits on increasing property taxes.
Board members then voted to increase restricted fund spending authority by 2.5 percent. According to the Nebraska Legislature, restricted funds are defined to include property taxes, local sales taxes, payments received in lieu of taxes, surpluses generated from a fee-supported activity (like an electric utility) which are budgeted for general uses and state aid. State aid includes homestead exemption reimbursement, insurance premium tax receipts, street and roads funds, MIRF funds, general personal property tax exemption reimbursement fund as well as equalizing city and county aid.
The Board then voted to increase restricted fund spending by an additional 1 percent. The lid on restricted funds is based on the amount of property tax and state aid Burt County can receive each year.
According to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts, bond payments can be used as an exception to the lid on restricted funds. But, the payments must be made with a restricted fund such as property tax or state aid. For example – if a county were using water fees to make the payments, then those payments are not an exception because user fees are not a restricted fund.
Also, capital improvements that were used as a lid exception but not spent during the fiscal year cannot be used again as a lid exception the next budget year. The county could only use exceptions if it were using restricted funds to pay for those exceptions.
After the public hearing on the roads plans, the Board voted to approve the plans presented by Highway Supervisor Ann Chytka. The six-year plan is scheduled to end June 30, 2025.
“Lots of overlaying in the six-year plan” said District 1 Supervisor and Board Chair David Schold. “Looks like you’re going to have to do a couple of them a year.”
The entire plan consists of 25 separate projects. There are 10 overlay projects, eight culverts and five bridge replacements included. The other two involve bridge repair and asphalt patching.
Eight of the roads department projects are slated to begin in the next year. These include two overlay jobs. One is planned for about a one-mile stretch of County Road L, west of Oakland; the other is planned for 4.5 miles of Old Highway 118 between County Road 15 and County Road 23. Chytka informed the supervisors that a traffic count program is underway
The least expensive project involves a four-foot headwall for a culvert on County Road G west of County Road 39. This is budgeted at $12,000. The most expensive project is a 6.3 mile overlay on County Road H west of Craig. This is budgeted at $1,334,000.