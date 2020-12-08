County eyes new permit fees

If you want to put up solar panels or a private use wind turbine it will now cost you $100 for a permit. For those contemplating building a solar array of any size for commercial reasons, it will cost $10,000 for a conditional use permit. It will also be $10,000 for a commercial wind farm’s conditional use permit, plus an additional $1,000 fee per wind turbine.
The new fees were considered by the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Nov. 25. It is all pending a review by County Attorney Edward Talbot to iron out the legal semantics. It will be voted on officially at the next board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8.
At the meeting after that, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 28, a public meeting will be held in regard to updating the Burt County Zoning Regulations. COVID restrictions will keep the in-person crowd to about 20 to 25 individuals, the board members thought. So, a Zoom meeting will be set up.
Bill Price of Lyons stated some concerns about the restricted access to the public forum. He said not everyone who would want to share input will have internet access and that those who work during the day would be excluded from attending. He asked if there would be a designated Zoom-viewing location for those without internet.
Board members stated that no matter what time they held the meeting there would be conflicts with schedules. They suggested those with no internet at home could go to their local library and use a computer there. Also, written testimony is accepted at any meeting.
The meeting schedule for 2021 was approved at Nov. 25 meeting, as well. The dates and times will be posted on the county’s Web site.
County Road Supervisor Ann Chytka reported that a $350,000 Nebraska Department of Transportation grant had been approved for resurfacing work to be done on County Road M east of Highway 77. This grant will reimburse the county.
Burt County Board Chair Dave Schold expressed his appreciation to County Clerk Sarah Freidel for her exemplary job as the ex-officio Burt County Election Commissioner in the latest election.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.