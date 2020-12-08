 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County eyes new permit fees

County eyes new permit fees

courthouse-2-web

If you want to put up solar panels or a private use wind turbine it will now cost you $100 for a permit. For those contemplating building a solar array of any size for commercial reasons, it will cost $10,000 for a conditional use permit. It will also be $10,000 for a commercial wind farm’s conditional use permit, plus an additional $1,000 fee per wind turbine.

The new fees were considered by the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Nov. 25. It is all pending a review by County Attorney Edward Talbot to iron out the legal semantics. It will be voted on officially at the next board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

At the meeting after that, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 28, a public meeting will be held in regard to updating the Burt County Zoning Regulations. COVID restrictions will keep the in-person crowd to about 20 to 25 individuals, the board members thought. So, a Zoom meeting will be set up.

Bill Price of Lyons stated some concerns about the restricted access to the public forum. He said not everyone who would want to share input will have internet access and that those who work during the day would be excluded from attending. He asked if there would be a designated Zoom-viewing location for those without internet.

Board members stated that no matter what time they held the meeting there would be conflicts with schedules. They suggested those with no internet at home could go to their local library and use a computer there. Also, written testimony is accepted at any meeting.

The meeting schedule for 2021 was approved at Nov. 25 meeting, as well. The dates and times will be posted on the county’s Web site.

County Road Supervisor Ann Chytka reported that a $350,000 Nebraska Department of Transportation grant had been approved for resurfacing work to be done on County Road M east of Highway 77. This grant will reimburse the county.

Burt County Board Chair Dave Schold expressed his appreciation to County Clerk Sarah Freidel for her exemplary job as the ex-officio Burt County Election Commissioner in the latest election.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wayne Parker
Community

Wayne Parker

Tekamah native Wayne Parker passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. The Fremont man was 71. Burial will be in the spri…

Donna Donelan
Community

Donna Donelan

A celebration of the life of Lynchburg, Va., woman Donna Jean Donelan will be held at a later date. The Tekamah native died Nov. 20, 2020, aft…

Art Mussack
Community

Art Mussack

A celebration of life service for Art Mussack, 93, will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service is planned in Decatur’s Hi…

Ray Hladky
Community

Ray Hladky

Funeral services for Ray Hladky were held Nov. 28, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial with military honors followed in Tekamah…

Fred Trader
Community

Fred Trader

Word has been received of the death of former Tekamah businessman Fred Trader. He died Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 96, at Keystone Senior Liv…

Dale Bubak
Community

Dale Bubak

Private family services are planned for Marvin Dale Bubak, age 89 of Tekamah. He passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at his home, with his family by his…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News