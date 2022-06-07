County eyes road repairs near Craig

Area residents who travel the blacktop roads south and west of Craig may have to find another route.
Eventually.
Burt County Board of Supervisors is planning to make repairs to County Road 21 and County Road H, but no dates for any work have been set.
At its May 27 meeting, the board directed its engineering firm, Mainelli Wagner, to seek bids for the work.
They directed engineer Jeff Wagner to seek bids for the work to be done in the spring. By getting bids now, the roads department will have a better idea of how much money to hold over into the next budget year.
Bidders will have the option to perform the work this fall as long as the construction doesn’t take place during harvest. That’s because the board asked to have the work done all at once, which means closing the road to traffic. Doing so speeds up construction and allows asphalt to be placed on the full width of the roadway, rather than at one lane at a time.
With an estimated $2.2 million in work on the line, Mainelli said the county should draw a good number of bidders. Leaving actual construction dates up to the contractors also should improve the chances of getting a manageable bid.
The two jobs in question are 3.74 miles on County Road 21 running south out of Craig to County Road D. The board chose a traditional mill-and-overlay process. An inch of surface will be ground off and replaced with three inches of new asphalt. That option was chosen, in part, because it adds another two inches of structure to a road that sees a considerable amount of heavy truck traffic.
County Road H was another matter. Core samples taken from the road showed different depths of asphalt in two sections of the road. The first two miles headed west out of Craig showed thicknesses of seven to nine inches. Over the last 4.2 miles to Highway 77, samples were roughly half as thick.
That led Mainelli to suggest the work be done with two different methods.
Due to the lack of depth, Mainelli said a mill-and-overlay is the only cost-effective option from the west 4.2 miles.
For the other two, he suggested trying something different; a cold-in-place recycle process that adds cement to the reclaimed asphalt before it’s put back down.
“We have a good amount of asphalt. You can watch it and see what happens,” Mainelli said. “This has been discussed for several years. If you want to try it, this is the place.”
But due to the cost, board members didn’t want to have the experiment not work.
District 1 Supervisor Kevin Tobin, a civil engineer by profession, said he’d like to see how the cold-in-place method works, “but somebody else can tell us.”
In other business during its May 27 meeting, the county board:
—Accepted a proposal from Mytty Consulting to prepare the county’s budget for the next fiscal.
Owner Fred Mytty has been doing the work for several years, but he is soon to retire as the Dodge County Clerk.
Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said Mytty’s proposal, $5,000 plus milage, includes training on a new budget program that will allow the county to do the work in-house.
Mytty’s proposal states Freidel should be able to prepare the 2023-24 budget after the training is complete.
In other budget matters, the board approved a resolution allowing the county offices up to a six percent cost of living increase in their budgets for January through June of 2023.
—Accepted a contract that will retain Laura Maurstad of Beatrice law firm Stephen J. Kraviec, P.C., to provide child support collections services for the county.
The board also received a proposal from Pender attorney Stuart Mills to provide the service.
County Attorney Edmond Talbot said he didn’t think Mills was right for the job because his offer was $6,000 higher than the offer from Kraviec and because of what Talbot called potential conflicts with Mills’ criminal defense practice.
“I asked about the conflicts and there’s no back-up plan for that,” Talbot said.
—Gave local approval to a request for a special designated liquor permit sought by Nelson’s Food Pride. The Oakland store intends to serve at a wedding reception at the Harvest Moon venue near Oakland on July 9.
The request now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
—Took no action after adjourning from a closed session called to discuss pending litigation.