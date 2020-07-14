Amid all the health challenges this year, the Burt County Fair will be going on (mostly up the hill) with a modified format.
Social distancing and masks will be encouraged for your protection as well as the protection of others. Remember, you are responsible for your health while attending or participating in any Burt County Fair activities.
The carnival, midway, open class exhibits and entertainment at the fair all have been cancelled. Fair officials wanted to ensure that area youth would have a place to showcase their 4-H and FFA exhibits, however.
That part of the fair will go on.
4-H static exhibits will be entered Thursday, July 16, 5-8 p.m. All tags and any additional information must be on the items when they are dropped off at the front of the 4-H Building. 4-H volunteers will sort the exhibits into the area they will be judged after entry. Only 4-H Building volunteers will be allowed in the 4-H Building.
These exhibits will be judged on Friday, July 17 beginning at 9 a.m. Again the building will be closed for judging. The 4-H building will be open to the public from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
Expansion work at the livestock arena allows all of the shows usually held there to be held there, starting with Friday’s dog show. No livestock will be kept overnight in the barns, however, so some show times have been altered to allow for preshow administrative tasks.
Friday – July 17
4-H Poultry Show – 10 a.m., Livestock Arena; 4-H Cat Show – 10:30 a.m., Pavilion; 4-H Dog Show – 1:00 p.m., Livestock Arena; Ag Society Special Awards – 6:30 p.m., Pavilion; 4-H Fashion Show, Awards and Coronation – 7 p.m., Pavilion
Saturday – July 18
4-H/FFA Swine Show – 9 a.m., Livestock Arena; 4-H Rabbit Show 10 a.m., Pavilion; 4-H Companion Animal Show – 12:30 p.m., Pavilion; 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Show – 4:30 p.m., Livestock Arena; 4-H/FFA Sheep Show – 5:30 p.m.
Sunday – July 19
4-H/FFA Beef Show – 9 a.m., Livestock Arena; 4-H Static Exhibits Released – 5-8 p.m., 4-H Building
Monday – July 20
4-H Horse Show – 10 a.m., Horse Arena
Tuesday – July 21
Livestock Auction – 2 p.m. Livestock Arena
It looks like it might be a hot county fair again this year, so stay hydrated and stay healthy in all ways! Hope to see you there!