County fair wrap-up

The Burt County Fair can be summarized in one word… SUCCESSFUL! We were blessed with amazingly mild weather and the great crowds were back to enjoy all the work up and down the hill. This included the new livestock office and TV screens in the arena, improved livestock handling facilities, the electrical work in the beef barn and insulation in the livestock arena and Phil Hennig Ag Education Building to help keep everyone cooler. A HUGE thank you goes to our county fair co-managers, Johnnie Johnson and Mort Pearson for ALL the work they did to make these upgrades happen. These guys don’t get paid and they don’t get rewarded by anything but doing an amazing job and a sincere “thank you” now and then.
The Burt County Ag Society, Burt County Fair Foundation and Entertainment Committee lent their hand at getting things ready and keeping the fair running smoothly. Brenda Pearson keeps everything (mostly toilets) running as the custodian of the fair, and the office staff in the Bill Larson Building are always willing to help out.
Big events like this are made possible by a LOT of great people working together – most of them out of the limelight, but sincerely appreciated as well. Whether you planted and tended the beautiful flower displays, picked up trash, cleaned up after events, worked with the open class exhibits, served in Left Field or worked in the Relay for Life concession stand – every one of you and many, many more are greatly appreciated! Not to be forgotten are all our great award sponsors and other donors, as well as the Burt County tax payers – it’s a real team effort to make this an important, meaningful and educational event for our youth, as well as the rest of the community.
Nielsen Grant Received
When you entered the 4-H Kitchen during the fair I hope you looked down at the beautiful new polyaspartic floor, looked up at the great painting job on the walls and ceiling and looked around at all the people making the food and service available to you! Thanks to the Donald E. Nielsen grant, written by Alana Pearson for the Burt County 4-H Council, many improvements have been partially funded in the 4-H Kitchen by this grant and many more are coming next year.
We appreciate the Nielsen Foundation for valuing the 4-H program and the 4-H Kitchen now and in the future by awarding this grant. Future projects will include a new roof for the 4-H Kitchen, a few other structural fixes and a permanent covering for the picnic area out in front of the kitchen – instead of using the little tents to cover over the long table.
Thanks to Angie and Lee Smith for being our 4-H Kitchen managers again this year, also for all the day chairs that took leadership for their shifts and for all the 4-H workers that put in their time in the kitchen. The profits from the 4-H Kitchen allow the 4-H Council to provide scholarships, insurance for all 4-H members and leaders, 4-H awards, project manuals and workshop support throughout the year.
Our 4-H leaders and families do an excellent job supporting the 4-H members throughout the year. During the county fair, the fair superintendents help make sure the 4-H members have a good experience with all their exhibits. Of course I can’t forget our outstanding Extension Office team of: Jennifer Hansen, Jenn Peterson, Julie Fleischman and Stacey Keys. It was a year of true learning and/or relearning for all of us as it had been two years since a “real fair” and there have been many changes during that time including personnel and management practices.
Speaking of changes… I announced at the end of the 4-H awards presentation before the livestock auction that this would be my last fair in this position. I plan to step away from the Burt County 4-H program at the end of the year, although I’ll still plan on working with many Medicare clients through the Extension Office part time in the future. I’m sure Burt County will hire a new 4-H team member to continue and expand the efforts I’ve given the program for the last 42 ½ years. I will support them in any way I can, but otherwise I’ll get out of the way to let them excel, not on their own, but with all of you to support them too.
It is truly a team effort and I express great thanks to the huge Burt County Fair team for making the 2021 fair an extremely successful one.