County plans EWP projects for 2021

Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka has a plan to save Burt County tax-payers some money. She is planning to pay off the $697,611 FEMA bond early.
Chytka informed the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting May 11, that she had enough money remaining in the budget to clear the debt. Now, the county will be starting with a clean ledger as it heads into the next round of Emergency Watershed Protection Program projects slated for 2021.
The new EWP projects consist of eight sites, mostly to the west of Tekamah and to the east of Oakland. The price tags for the tasks range from $10,870 for work to be done on a section of Highway 77 north of Uehling to $383,865 for a project located in southern Burt County some miles east of Highway 75 near the Missouri River. Altogether, the EWP projects total $633,475.