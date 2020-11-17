Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa gave a situation report to the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Nov. 10.
He had been quite busy over the last 12 hours as an ice storm swept through the county. The storm had caused tree limbs to fall and knocked out power to more than 20,000 units in the county. As of the meeting, those units were still without power, Donawa said.
“9-1-1 was very taxed this morning,” he said.
Donawa reported that several limbs had been reported as having fallen and damaged houses and vehicles. Live powerlines on the ground were also reported across the county. In addition, the hospital’s basement had flooded overnight due to the rain.
He informed the supervisors that he had declared a state of emergency in Burt County. As a result, funding could be released from the state. This way the county would have the resources at hand to deal with any contingencies.
“I feel it’s best to be proactive than reactive,” Donawa said. “I don’t want any little old ladies or men to be calling 9-1-1 when it gets colder and their power’s out and we don’t have anywhere for them to go.”
One glaring problem in the Emergency Management Department was revealed due to the crisis. As Donawa was dealing with the numerous calls and predicaments he discovered his radio equipment was inoperative. This was a detriment to his being able to contact the multiple agencies with which he is tasked to interact.
The EM vehicle does come equipped with two radios. Unfortunately, both of these sets had come from the State of New York and were not programmed to work in unison with either local fire department or local law enforcement radios. Later, Donawa was informed by a radio expert that the sets were too old to re-program.
Radios are a basic tool for an emergency manager, he said. He requested the purchase of a radio set that would work with both UHF and VHF since the fire departments use one system and law enforcement the other. The updated set would cost the county about $9,900.
“I came into a cluster, and I’m okay with that,” Donawa said. “I just need to know that you are behind me.”
The supervisors agreed, stating that the situation in the emergency management office was far from ideal. They said the county had been practically ignored when it was part of the Region 5/6.
“Yes. The state told me that Region 5/6 dropped the ball when it came to Burt County,” Donawa said.
In response to the surge in COVID cases, the emergency manager said he had been in contact with his previous employer, the Billy Graham Ministries. Through its Samaritan’s Purse humanitarian aid organization, it was arranged for a field hospital to be placed on standby in case of the hospital being overwhelmed.
The next meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. This may be a partially virtual meeting or an entirely virtual meeting.