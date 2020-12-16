County’s risk dial, case count, drops

Whatever is being done, or not done, might be working.
The dial released Dec. 15 by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department stood at 2.29, remaining in the Elevated range, but nearly a half-point lower than the previous week.
The number of active cases in the county continued to drop, even as 25 new cases were identified. Although the county experienced six more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total count to seven, the number of recoveries jumped from 203 to 320.
Elkhorn Logan Valley reported on Tuesday night 177 active cases in Burt County. Although the total number of positive tests in the county grew to 504 from the 479 reported the week before.
The dials for Madison and Stanton counties also were pegged at 2.29. Cuming County saw its number rise to 2.71 from to 2.64 the week before.
Statewide, 150,861 people had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS says more than half of them, 85,127, have recovered.
Last Friday, the federal Food and Drug Administration FDA granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and its European partner, BioNTech.
The approval cleared the way for the state to start receiving shipments of the vaccine. The initial shipment 15,600 doses began arriving this week.
According to the state’s distribution plan, frontline hospital workers and healthcare personnel and long-term care staff and residents are to be the first people in Nebraska to be vaccinated. The group is known as Phase 1A. Plans call for 1A to be completed, or nearly so, before moving on to 1B and then 1C. The 1B group includes first responders, education, food and agriculture workers, members of the utility and transportation sectors and corrections staff.
1C includes people 65 and older, vulnerable populations—such as people with heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes or cancer, for example—and those in congregate living situations.
The number of people in the 1A group far exceeds the number of doses the state initially will receive. Gov. Pete Ricketts said last week priorities will be assessed to determine where the doses go first.
Shipments were sent directly to eight hospitals in the state that can meet the drug’s ultracold storage requirements, -90 degrees Fahrenheit. Citing unspecified security concerns, the governor would not name the hospitals nor the projected delivery dates.
Ricketts said the initial shipment of 15,600 doses is smaller than originally projected and state officials learned last week that Pfizer’s second- and third-week shipments will be delayed.
“We don’t know what that means for us yet,” he said. “They could be smaller shipments, they could be coming later—we just don’t know.”
Drugmaker Moderna is scheduled to have an FDA hearing Thursday, Dec. 17. If it’s vaccine is granted emergency use status as expected, shipments of that drug, which doesn’t require ultracold storage, also will start coming to Nebraska. The governor said those doses would leveraged with the Pfizer shipments to get vaccine into the parts of the state that can’t meet Pfizer’s storage restrictions.
Angie Ling, incident commander with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday that residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to be vaccinated at the same time.
Spokespeople with Arbor Care Center in Tekamah and Oakland Heights each said on Thursday that their facilities had not yet been notified as to when they can expect vaccinations.
Under the health department’s guidelines for the Elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged. Those ill with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms should stay home, even if they are considered essential personnel. Contact with symptomatic people should be minimized and people at work should have their temperatures checked daily.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.
