Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Wednesday, Oct. 7, increased the risk dial for Burt County to 2.13 for the week ending Oct. 5.
The increase, into the Elevated range for the first time, comes after a week when the dial was pegged at 1.38.
A health department spokesman said the increase likely was due to hospital bed availability in the health department’s four-county district and community spread of the virus within the county.
Figures show an increase of 13 positive tests within the prior two weeks, one of the several factors department officials use in setting the dial. On Sunday, Oct. 4, the department announced Burt County had 90 positive tests out of 1,221 tests administered since the pandemic began. Seventy patients have recovered and the county had experienced one COVID-19-related death.
The active case count on Sunday stood at 19, nearly doubling from 10 active cases on Sept. 30.
Dials are not based only on case counts, other factors also are considered. In addition to hospital bed availability, they include: the direction and quantity of change in cases per week, ventilators available in the district, availability of testing, community spread of cases (can the department track a case back to a particular person?) and the ability to contact trace all affected individuals of a positive person within 48 hours of notification of the case to the local health department.
Under the department’s guidelines for the elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged.
At home, physical distancing is not necessary for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected.
People over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and others at a heightened risk should stay home as much as possible.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.
Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross said on Wednesday that the increase on the risk dial would not have any particular ramifications for the school and the district would not be changing any of its procedures.
In a statement to parents, Gross wrote that while the district pays close attention to what is going on in the county regarding COVID-19, school officials are more concerned with what’s happening within the county and inside the school’s buildings.
“So far this school year, we have not had any positive cases reported from our students or staff,” Gross wrote. “As such, we will be staying with 100 percent student participation.”
He added that with the increasing numbers in the county and across the state, the school expects to have positive cases at some point.
“We will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread in our schools,” Gross wrote. “We appreciate the support of our parents, and our communities and urge all to continue to help us preserve in-person instruction by wearing a face covering in public, washing your hands regularly and practice social distancing.”