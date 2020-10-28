Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Wednesday increased the risk dial for Burt County to 2.75, the highest level to date, for the week ending Oct. 26.
The increase pushed the county back into the Elevated range where it was in mid October. It comes after a week when the dial was pegged at 1.81 after trending down for two consecutive weeks.
Figures show an increase of 23 positive tests since Oct. 14, one of the several factors department officials use in setting the dial. On Oct. 14, the department announced Burt County had 102 positive tests out of 1,445 tests administered since the pandemic began. Seventy-three patients had recovered and the county had experienced one COVID-19-related death.
The active case count on Oct. 25 stood at 45, up over half from the 28 recorded on the 14th.
Dials are not based only on case counts, other factors also are considered. They include: hospital bed availability, the direction and quantity of change in cases per week, ventilators available in the district, availability of testing, community spread of cases (can the department track a case back to a particular person?) and the ability to contact trace all affected individuals of a positive person within 48 hours of notification of the case to the local health department.
A health department spokesman said Wednesday the department, “is not at liberty,” to disclose if any county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Under the department’s guidelines for the Elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged.
At home, physical distancing is not necessary for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected.
People over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and others at a heightened risk should stay home as much as possible.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.
Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross said on Wednesday that the increase on the risk dial would not have any immediate ramifications for the school and the district would not be changing any of its procedures.
He also added that those procedures will be under review in the near future.
Gross told the Plaindeler that while the school has seen its first cases of the virus, Tekamah-Herman is one of the last schools to see a positive test.
“If we need to go to our 50 percent plan, we’ll work with the health department on that,” he said. “We think it’s still safe to be in school, but all of that could change tomorrow and we have to be ready.”
Gross said the school’s response plan is a working document and officials will be reviewing it and will make any necessary changes.
“We know so much more now than we did in July when it was written,” he said. “Other schools are thinking the same. They have already worked through some of these issues and we’re learning from them.”
He also praised the district’s parents for keeping children home when they’re sick, whether they have the virus or something else.
“We know it’s here and it’s not going away,” Gross said of the virus. “We just need to be smart about it and encourage people to make good decisions.”
The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday posted to its Web site its guidance for winter activities. The NSAA is requiring the following for all winter season contests—including basketball, wrestling, swimming/diving, bowling, speech, and play production: participants are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition; coaches and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings at all times; spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events; and host school requirements must be the same for all schools, officials, judges and spectators.