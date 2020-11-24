Despite an ongoing surge in caseload, Burt County saw its risk dial go down last week, if incrementally.
The dial released Wednesday by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department stood at 3.50, still well within the High range, but lower than the 3.64 reading from the week prior, stopping a trend of three consecutive weeks of increases.
But the case count hasn’t stopped growing.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Burt County has seen 154 of its 346 positive tests in the last two weeks. On Nov. 11, ELV reported 280 total positive tests in the county, leaving 66 positive cases from Nov. 11-19.
Burt County still has the highest reading of any of the health department’s four counties. Madison and Stanton counties both stand at 3.36, up from 3.21 the week before. Cuming County also saw a drop, down to 3.21 from 3.51 the week before.
In Madison County, nearly eight percent of the county’s 36,000 residents have already tested positive for the virus. Burt County is pushing that level. Roughly five percent of the county’s 6,400 residents have received a positive test.
Health department officials said that as the numbers increase, some cases may be handed over to contracted Department of Health and Human Services contact tracers. The goal of contact tracing is make a quick and efficient follow-up so that all close contacts can be identified and quarantined to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A department spokesman said that if you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is important to answer the phone if a number is calling you that you may not recognize. The person calling may likely be a contact tracer who will perform a brief interview with you to identify others who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
At a press conference last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state would move to a more restrictive environment if hospitalizations statewide exceed 25 percent, or roughly 1,100 staffed beds. Early Friday morning, the count stood at 983.
“It’s urgently important for all of us to take personal responsibility to support our healthcare workers, protect hospital capacity, and slow the spread of the virus,” the governor said. “We can do this by wearing a mask, washing our hands often, staying home when sick, and keeping six feet of social distance.”
The states’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone said there are a variety of treatments available to COVID-19 patients, but having vitamin D within the normal range can also benefit not only those hospitalized with COVID-19, it can also help otherwise healthy people fight off the virus.
Vitamin D, which normally is collected by the body from sunlight, as well as from other sources, helps to regulate the body’s inflammatory response.
Dr. Anthone said it is beneficial to take vitamin D supplements now. The recommended dose of vitamin D is 400 international units per day, but most doctors recommend 4,000 to 5,000 IUs of vitamin D on a daily basis to get levels built back up to normal. He said increasing vitamin D intake is especially important in Nebraska during winter when there’s not as much sunlight.
Among the more restrictive measures, schools are allowed to remain open but youth extracurricular activities will be prohibited below the high school level. Fan attendance will be limited to household members only and social distancing measures must be maintained. Bars will be limited to carry-out, delivery or drive-through service only. Licensed restaurants can continue with dine-in service but patrons are required to remain seated and are limited to parties of eight with social distancing measures in place.
Churches also will have to observe social distancing and there is to be no passing of items between household units.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control updated its Thanksgiving guidance, advising all Americans against travelling for the holiday and said gathering only with the people you live with as, “the best way to protect yourself and others.”
Additional in-service days granted to Nebraska’s schools by the state’s Department of Education had Tekamah-Herman closed this week. School officials said the time will be used for preparation and online trainings.