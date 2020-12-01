Burt County saw its risk dial go down for the third straight week last week.
The dial released Dec. 1 by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department stood at 2.71, falling out of the High range and nearly a full point lower than the 3.50 reading from two weeks prior.
But the case count hasn’t stopped growing.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, Burt County has seen 126 of its 432 positive tests in the last two weeks. On Nov. 29, ELV reported 428 total positive tests in the county. The number of total active cases rose to 305, up 32 from numbers released Nov. 20.
Madison County’s dial also fell to 2.71 from 3.36. joining Burt and Cuming counties. Stanton County dropped from 3.07 to 2.86 for the highest reading in the four-county area.
Health department officials said that as the numbers increase, some cases may be handed over to contracted Department of Health and Human Services contact tracers. The goal of contact tracing is make a quick and efficient follow-up so that all close contacts can be identified and quarantined to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A department spokesman said that if you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is important to answer the phone if a number is calling you that you may not recognize. The person calling may likely be a contact tracer who will perform a brief interview with you to identify others who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the state would move to a more restrictive environment if hospitalizations statewide exceed 25 percent, or roughly 1,100 staffed beds. Early Tuesday morning, the count stood at 907, down by 76 from the week before.
“It’s urgently important for all of us to take personal responsibility to support our healthcare workers, protect hospital capacity, and slow the spread of the virus,” the governor said. “We can do this by wearing a mask, washing our hands often, staying home when sick, and keeping six feet of social distance.”
In Tekamah, at least, the wearing of masks remains a personal responsibility. During its Nov. 24 meeting, Tekamah City Council did not pass a ban on a mask mandate, but they didn’t order one, either.
Mandate proponents cited several Nebraska cities acting on their own to implement a mandate similar to Omaha’s where people are required to wear a mask in any interior space where social distancing is not possible.
Council member Gary Anderson said it should be up to individual business owners to require a mask in their store.
Council member Jane Walford, who works at a downtown restaurant and bar, said just such a requirement is in place where she works.
“We had three last night who did,” she said. “It’s one thing to say we as a business want you to wear one. It’s something else to say the City of Tekamah wants you to.
“As somebody who’s out there, it takes a load off of me knowing the city has my back.”
But then it becomes a matter of enforcement.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh said a mandate is enforceable under state law. City police can write citations, violators can be fined up to $100. “If you want to be serious, you have to enforce it.”
Saying it isn’t the city’s place to issue a mandate, council member Chad Zink offered a motion to deny a mask mandate. The motion failed on a 2-2 vote. Zink and Anderson were in favor of denying a mandate. Walford and Kelly Adamson voted against Zink’s motion.
Munderloh said that since an effort to deny a mandate failed, a measure could be placed on the agenda to create one.
“To be enforceable, you’d have to draft an ordinance,” he said. “To have an impact, you’d have to waive the three public readings and pass it with a three-fourths vote.”
City Clerk Karolyn McElroy reminded the council that should the state reach the Red level, with more than 25 percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients, public meetings can be held virtually, as they were April through June. If not, members must attend in person unless they are quarantined.
Under the health department’s guidelines for the Elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged. They suggest working from home whenever possible.
Those ill with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms should stay home, even if they are considered essential personnel. Contact with symptomatic people should be minimized and people at work should have their temperatures checked daily.
At home, physical distancing and face coverings are not necessary for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected.
People over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and others at a heightened risk should stay home as much as possible.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.