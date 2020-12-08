County’s risk dial ticks up, quarantine window narrowed by CDC

The dial released Dec. 6 by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department stood at 2.79, remaining in the Elevated range.
But the case count hasn’t stopped growing.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday morning, Dec. 7, Burt County has seen 101 of its 471 positive tests in the last two weeks, an increase of 20 new cases over the last week. A week ago, the HHS reported 451 total positive tests in the county.
Elkhorn Logan Valley reported on Monday night 274 active cases in Burt County. Although the total number of positive tests in the county grew to 479 from the 428 reported the week before, the active count dropped when 81 people were listed as recovered. That count increased to 203 from 122 the week before.
Madison County’s dial climbed to 2.86 from 2.71. joining Stanton County as the highest level in the four-county district. Stanton County’s reading remained unchanged for the week. Cuming County dropped to 2.64 after standing at 2.71 the week before.
Statewide, 139,834 people had tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS says more than half of them, 71,188, have recovered.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, DHHS issued updated directions for Nebraskans on COVID-19 quarantine standards.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new recommendations Wednesday following research to better understand when COVID-19 transmission is most likely to occur. The new recommendations shorten the window for quarantine.
For those with a close contact exposure to someone with COVID-19 or anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, quarantine is recommended to limit opportunities to spread the virus.
As of Thursday, quarantine can end after seven days following a COVID-19 close contact only if the person seeks a COVID-19 test on day-five after their exposure to another person testing positive and their test is negative; the person is not experiencing symptoms; and the person continues to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wears a mask through day-14.
For those who’ve had a close contact exposure to COVID-19 but don’t take a test, quarantine can end when at least 10 days have passed since close contact exposure; no COVID-19 symptoms have developed; and the person continues to self-monitor for symptoms and wears a facial covering through day-14.
Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when the person is fever-free without the use of fever reducing medicine for 24 hours and any COVID-19 symptoms are improving, though some symptoms may linger.
More on the new guidance is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx
Under the health department’s guidelines for the Elevated range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged. Those ill with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms should stay home, even if they are considered essential personnel. Contact with symptomatic people should be minimized and people at work should have their temperatures checked daily.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.
