Burt County is making is inching closer to the top, and not in a good way.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Thursday pushed the county’s risk dial to a new high of 3.64 on the 4.0 scale, well into the High range. The increase marks the third consecutive week of increases. The dial stood at 3.43 a week ago and 2.75 on Oct. 26.
Figures from Nov. 11 show an increase of 79 active cases since Nov. 4, nearly double the increase of 43 from the previous week, pushing the count to 182. The county has seen 280 positives out of 1,939 total tests since the pandemic began. Records show 131 of them had occurred since the end of October.
Recent figures show nearly half of the county residents who get tested are showing positive. Over the last week, 79 new cases were confirmed out of 172 tests performed which yields a positivity rate of 46 percent.
Thursday’s numbers had Burt County with the highest dial reading. Cuming County was next at 3.51, Stanton and Madison counties both were pegged at 3.21. Madison County had the most active cases in the district at 1,235. Cuming had 218 and Stanton County had 122.
Health department officials said that as the numbers increase, some cases may be handed over to contracted Department of Health and Human Services contact tracers. The goal of contact tracing is make a quick and efficient follow-up so that all close contacts can be identified and quarantined to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A department spokesman said that if you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is important to answer the phone if a number is calling you that you may not recognize. The person calling may likely be a contact tracer who will perform a brief interview with you to identify others who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Dials are not based only on case counts, other factors also are considered. They include: hospital bed availability, the direction and quantity of change in cases per week, ventilators available in the district, availability of testing, community spread of cases (can the department track a case back to a particular person?) and the ability to contact trace all affected individuals of a positive person within 48 hours of notification of the case to the local health department.
Under the current Directed Health Measure, which expires Nov. 30, certain conditions require people to either isolate or quarantine themselves.
Isolation is the most restrictive. It calls for individuals to eliminate contact with others.
Isolation is required for all individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who develop one or more of the following symptoms: sudden onset of a cough or shortness of breath, a sudden loss of taste or smell; or the development of two or more of the following: a fever of over 100.4 degrees F, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or fatigue.
Isolation must continue until at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, symptoms must have improved and the isolated person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication.
Individuals who have tested positive but show no symptoms may discontinue isolation after at least 10 days have passed since their first positive test and no further symptoms have developed. For three days following discontinuation of isolation these people must continue to limit contact with others and wear a face covering when possible.
People who have had close contact with someone who demonstrates the above symptoms.
Quarantining calls for the patient to remove themselves from situations where others could be exposed and to self-monitor for symptom development.
Quarantining ends after at least 14 days have passed since the close contact and no symptoms have developed.
If symptoms do develop, the individual should seek testing. If the test is positive, the individual then moves to isolation.
At a press conference on Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a new rating system that ties restrictions to the statewide percentage of COVID hospitalizations. On Monday, that number was 914 which would place the state at the Orange level, fourth highest level of the five-step scale. Restrictions at that level allow bars and restaurants, and churches, to stay open without limitations but it stresses social distancing in all situations.
At the highest level, 25 percent, all youth extracurricular activities are banned below the high school level. Fan attendance is limited to household members and social distancing must be maintained. At thecollege level, only staff and immediate family members may attend. Bars go to carry-out, drive-through and delivery only. Restaurants must be licensed to offer dine-in service which is only permitted between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Social distance must be maintained but there is no limit the number of patrons.
Indoor gatherings, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 10 people, outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people. Churches can remain open without limit on parishioners, but social distancing must be maintained and there is to be no passing of items from one household unit to another.
Ricketts again emphasized wearing masks when in public when social distancing can’t be maintained. He called wearing a mask, “a tool, but not the only tool we have, in helping to bend the curve.”
Gov. Ricketts encouraged everyone to remember the tools available to them—and use them. “Keep that six feet of distance, wear a mask when you can’t and avoid the 3Cs, crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.”
The governor attended the briefing remotely because he and his wife are in quarantine after dining outdoors on Nov. 8 with a person who tested positive the next day.
“You can’t test out of quarantine. It’s all 14 days,” the governor said.
Quarantining and isolations forced a scheduling change at Tekamah-Herman.
The inability to keep enough staff, either regular or substitute, led administrators to close the school last week. School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 16.
The initial plan was to allow in-person learning in the elementary grades but have junior and senior high students learning remotely starting on Monday, Nov. 9. By Tuesday, the situation had changed so much that the decision was made to implement the closure.
Students in grades 7-12 stayed in remote learning for the rest of this week as previously planned. Students in grades PK-6 were not moved to remote learning. Staff who were able continued to report.
Students were expected to be back in school on Monday, Nov. 16.
Tekamah-Herman is still slated to host the Platte Division of East Husker Conference’s one-act play contest on Monday, Nov. 23. The scheduled calls for a school to arrive, perform their play and leave before the next school arrives, giving custodial staff time to sanitize the auditorium. School will not be in session that day. An in-service day is scheduled for the teaching staff.
Under the health department’s guidelines for the High range, public contact with other people should be as limited as possible and the use of cloth face coverings in public is strongly encouraged. They suggest working from home whenever possible. Those ill with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms should stay home, even if they are considered essential personnel. Contact with symptomatic people should be minimized and people at work should have their temperatures checked daily.
At home, physical distancing and face coverings are not necessary for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected.
People over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and others at a heightened risk should stay home as much as possible.
More information on the health department’s recommendations can be found at its Web site: elvphd.org.