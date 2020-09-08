Another productive meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors was held Aug. 28. The supervisors discussed the 2020-2021 budget, set the Levy Limit Authority and voted on the possible approval of a full-time secretary for the Burt County Roads Department, among other items.
Fred Mytty of Mytty PC Consulting was on hand to discuss the county budget. When asked how he was doing, Mytty responded that he was saddened to see the county’s valuation drop a further 2.33 percent. He said the negative growth has amounted to 8.27 percent over the last two years.
This had the possibility of putting the county into an undesirable situation budget-wise. He mentioned that other counties have covered such shortages by raising business fees by 20 percent. Although, he added, that with the impact of the COVID restrictions this may not be the wisest of solutions. In fact, the fees would probably have to be reduced next year, he said. The supervisors asked what they could do.
“If you could find $50,000 in revenue that would help,” Mytty said. “Any amount would.”
It was Burt County Highway Supervisor Ann Chytka who came to the board’s rescue. She was able to pull together about $142,000 to bail out the budget. She said the revenue came from funds townships that contract with the county to maintain their roads. Townships are billed quarterly for work done by the county, Chytka said.
“I’m sure glad someone sharpened their pencil,” said District 4 Supervisor Paul Richards. “I can’t see putting any more pressure on our taxpayers.”
The board voted to set the levy limit for cemeteries at 3 cents; the fire district levy at 4 cents and the townships at 8 cents.
The idea of allowing Chytka to change her part-time secretary to a full-time position was also deliberated.
“If you haven’t, you should go down and see what she is doing,” said District 1 Supervisor and Board Chair Dave Schold. “She is saving us money and doing a good job – especially with what she has.”
Chytka said she needed more help with the paperwork than she did in the field right now. The billing, GPS locations and tracking the townships consumed a massive amount of time.
“I wouldn’t be asking if I didn’t need it,” she said. She added that perhaps having a younger person working and learning with her would be beneficial when it came time for retirement. That way the Board would have someone in place familiar with the system of which the Board approved and a transition would practically seamless.
The Board stated that they didn’t want to give the impression that whoever is hired has the job until you retire, but relented and approved the full-time position.
It was determined that there will be a public budget meeting on Sept. 8. Prior to that the 1 and 6-year road plans will be discussed.
Other Board business included:
—The granting of $100,000 of the county’s 5-cent miscellaneous levy to the Burt County Ag Society. This was part of the levy limit resolution.
Burt County Ag Society member Dale Miller was on hand representing the Fair Board. He told the supervisors that the Fair Board had been upgrading the electrical and other infrastructure at the fairgrounds so it lasts for the next generation.
He explained that repairs from the recent flood and fire are still being completed. Hopefully only minor repairs would be needed until next year, he said. But, Miller stated that lack of revenues from grandstand events and the beer garden hurt the fair finances. One major project that is planned included the replacement of the older mercury vapor lights – which are wearing out – with LED lighting.
—It was announced that Josie Oliver had resigned from the Emergency Management and Floodplain Administration Office effective Aug. 28.
—Burt County Clerk informed the Board that gWorks, out of Omaha, will be updating the supervisors’ district layer with recent information for the county map.
—Proposed changes to the county employees’ health insurance plan were reviewed. The idea was to save money by changing the plan to pay for employees only going forward and not include family coverage.
County Attorney Ed Talbot attended the meeting to inform the board that any changes had to conform to the Affordable Care Act. He said there is a formula included in the law that determines what the federal government allows for health coverage. Talbot said he is working on the finer points of the law.
“We can figure out a legal way of doing it,” he said. “Is it the right thing to do?”
Freidel said as an employee she had concerns. The changes would not affect elected officials as much as it would department heads. She explained that being able to attract and hire quality people to work for the county were intrinsically linked to having decent benefits. Freidel said without such benefits, there would be an almost constant turn-over.
District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson said that as long as county employees remembered that their benefits are part of their paycheck. Schold agreed, stating that when the Board doesn’t grant cost-of-living-allowances people complain. They forget about the benefits, he said.
On Talbot’s request, the Board tabled the item until the next regular meeting. This would give him time to review the legal issues. Board members stated they would like to get all the details correct before voting.