County signs on to tourism ad campaign

An effort to get a promotional campaign for tourism opportunities in Burt County up and running by this summer got a boost from the county Board of Supervisors.
During its March 8 meeting, the county board approved $5,000 in lodging tax funds and gave its support to a grant request to the Nielsen Foundation for another $40,000.
Money in the lodging tax fund comes from the 2 percent charged on every motel room, bed and breakfast accommodation and campsite in the county. For example, the county received $2,417 in lodging tax funds in February. Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said there is over $33,000 in the fund right now.
The request was brought to the board by Burt County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Patty Plugge.
She said a Lincoln firm has been retained to produce a targeted promotional campaign highlighting everything the county has to offer, such as camping, hunting and fishing opportunities, museums, wineries and other attractions.
She said the idea is to reach people within a two-hour drive of the county using digital and social media promotions.
Advertising would be targeted to individuals searching for a particular product. The ads come in six-second bursts and vary across different demographics.
Beyond the two-hour range, the campaign, titled “Burt County, it’s closer than you think,” will be targeted to larger markets such as Des Moines and Sioux Falls.
But the advanced techniques the company uses also come with an advanced price. The organization is trying to come up with $61,250 to pay for it.
Plugge said $5,000 each has been received from the foundation in Tekamah and Oakland. Burt County Economic Development is throwing $5,000 of its own funds as well.
While Plugge admitted that there is no guarantee the Nielsen Foundation will fund any part of the grant request, she said even without that foundation’s help, “we’ll figure it out somehow.”
In other business during its brief March 8 meeting, the county board:
—Gave local approval to a request for a Special Designated License for Burtonian Enterprises to cater a June 25 reception at Harvest Moon. The request now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
—Heard an update from Nebraska Association of County Officials representative Judd Allen about upcoming changes to NACO’s insurance programs. Among the updates, Allen said, is a supplemental life insurance program that will be available to employees.
NACO also is expected to ask for a higher premium when it comes time to renew the group health insurance policy the county uses. Allen said some different options also will be available to help the county contain costs.
—Directed Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka to set up a meeting between the county roads department and the 12 townships to help explain gravel allotments and other issues.
—Heard a report from Freidel that the final rules regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds take effect April 1.
She said the county has received the first half of its ARPA funding, but it must apply for the second half, “and there’s no guarantee we’ll get it.”
A workshop on the ARPA rules will be held during a NACO meeting in Norfolk on Friday.