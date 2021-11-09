courthouse-2-web

The season didn’t end the way many, if not all, on the Tekamah-Herman volleyball team would have preferred. The team had a 4-12 ledger and won a total of 14 games. Yet, through it all, the Tigers played tough.
“The 2021 volleyball season had many ups and downs,” said Tekamah-Herman head coach Mannie Belfrage. “But, I feel that we ended the season well and that the girls improved overall.”
The Tigers had some great matches that came out as wins, some as losses, but the athletes played hard and learned how to battle through when momentum shifted, she said. A large portion of the credit goes to her seniors, said the coach.
“With five seniors starting, maturity on the floor was greatly improved,” she said. “The girls’ mindset was better, and we simply played better this year.”
The high point of the season may have been the two East Husker Conference tournament matches played against Madison and Twin River in mid-October. The Tigers won all four games for an undefeated stand in the event.
Tekamah-Herman played a total of 29 games through the season. Eight players participated in all of those games. Aubrynn Sheets, Brynn Schmidt, Elena Jetensky, Kaitlyn Quick, Rylee Lawson, Kennedy Pagels, Preslee Hansen and Carly Freidel played in each and every game. Neelei Walpole and Keira Pensyl both played in 10 games and Donnie Seeley played in three.
Schmidt led the Tigers in kills with 241 for the season. Pagels was next highest with 183 kills. Jetensky had 174 kills and held the highest attack percentage. Freidel had 30 kills.
Jetensky led the team with 29 aces for the season and had the highest percentage on serves, going 95 percent on 321 serves. Lawson was second with 25 aces. She served 90 percent on 224 serves. Pagels was next with 24 aces. Schmidt had 21 aces and the second best serving rate at 93 percent on 252 serves. Sheets hit 14 aces. Hansen had an accuracy of 90 percent on 262 serves.
Schmidt topped the Tigers on defense with 261 digs for the season. Sheets was second with 257 digs. Jetensky had 233 digs, Hansen had 218 digs and Lawson had 209.
At the controls of the Tiger offense, Lawson was the undisputed assist leader with 564 assists for the season. Sheets was next with 34 assists and Pagels had 14 assists.
Pagels racked up a team-high 11 blocks for the season. Schmidt had nine blocks, Quick had 8.5 blocks and Jetensky had eight blocks.
“Overall, I am proud to have been a part of these five seniors’ volleyball careers,” Belfrage said. “I hope they take away some great memories from this season.”