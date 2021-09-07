COVID-19 vaccine and pandemic update

So why can’t Burt County residents get more current information on local COVID-19 numbers, especially in light of the recent reported spike in cases caused by the delta variant?
The short answer is Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department isn’t allowed to disclose the information.
In a statement released to the media Sept. 1, a department spokesman wrote, “At 11:50 p.m. on July 30, 2021, Nebraska Executive Order No. 20-15 expired. This order allowed Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (and all local health departments) to disclose specific data to the public, in a good faith effort to prevent and lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health or safety of a person or the public arising from or related to COVID-19.”
As long as the executive order was in place, ELVPHD was allowed to release county-level data on testing numbers, positive case counts, etc.
“The expiration of this executive order prevents ELVPHD from releasing county-level data for any county with a population of less than 20,000,” the statement read. “Currently, Madison County is the only county in the ELVPHD district with a population of more than 20,000. This necessitates a change in what and how we report data to you, our constituents.”
What the department can say is that the district has had 7,428 total positive cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago, but only 2,497 of those cases were in Burt, Cuming and Stanton counties.
The weekly case count stood at 107 with 83 of them in Madison County. The cumulative number of confirmed deaths stood at 82. The percentage of ELVPHD population fully vaccinated was 43.48 percent.
The two-week daily rolling average of new cases for Madison County was 28.30 cases per 100,000 residents per day. The same two-week daily rolling average of new cases for Burt, Cuming and Madison Counties was 11.59 cases per 100,000 residents per day. But the math doesn’t paint a true picture. Burt, Cuming and Stanton counties combine for a population of 21,225, according to figures used by the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Using that number, 11.59 cases per 100,000 equals 2.46 cases per day spread across the three counties.
“Throughout this pandemic, ELVPHD has worked hard to be transparent and provide all data for which we had access,” department officials wrote. “We regret this change in reporting, however, we are required to follow strict state law in order to protect the identity and personal health information of all residents living within our district.
“We will not be able to release county-wide data for any county other than Madison, even if you call our office. We appreciate your patience as we make this change in our data reporting.”
Nor does the CDC provide detailed county-level case counts for the ELVPHD district, however, they do have a Web site where a lot of information can be found.
“Please know there is a bit of a lag in the local data getting to the CDC and there are issues with the reporting that the State of Nebraska has been able to do with the CDC, so this may not show real-time information for our health district,” the statement read.
To access the CDC data, go to: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.