COVID claims county deputy

The COVID-19 virus claimed the life of a Burt County deputy sheriff.
Memorial services for Justin Smith, including last call and military honors, were held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Tekamah City Auditorium. Burial will be at a later date.
The 43-year-old Decatur man passed away July 28, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends. His remains were returned to Burt County Friday in a processional that included over a dozen law enforcement vehicles from several agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol. A state patrol honor guard also participated in Saturday's memorial service.
In a statement to the media, Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said advanced life support measures had been taken to stabilize Smith during his battle with COVID-19. Nick said his deputy had been in the hospital for over two weeks fighting the virus, “but never got any better.”
It was not immediately known what strain of COVID Smith had contracted or if he had been vaccinated.
Smith had served as a county deputy since December of 2008. He also was police chief for the Village of Decatur.
Nick called Smith a devoted husband and father who loved Burt County and serving his community.
“I would like to thank Justin for his service to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserves,” Nick said. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Justin’s family, his sheriff’s office family and the Decatur Police Department. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”
As a sign of respect, Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Schold has requested that flags in the county be flown at half staff until further notice.
Justin Lee Smith was born to Glenn and Margaret (Duncan) Smith August 1,1978, in Sioux City, graduating from West High School.
When he turned 17, he joined the Army for light weight mechanics, which was later changed to medic. He traveled the states to train the troops who were going overseas. Smith had a chance to change his military occupational specialty code to military police, which is what he had really wanted from the beginning. He extended his service twice and got out of the service after nine years. He furthered his education at Western Iowa Tech Community College, studying criminology.
On May 28, 1997, he married his high school sweetheart Donnette Krentz in Sioux City. They had just celebrated their 24th anniversary. They welcomed their first child, Paul Francis, on June 27, 1998. They welcomed their second child, Brian Lee, on March 6, 2002.
Smith’s dream, since he was 3 years old, was to be a cop. He achieved that goal by working as a reserve deputy for Woodbury County and as a deputy sheriff for Burt County for 13 years.
He enjoyed going fishing with his wife and friends and also liked to build custom trailers.
When he moved to Decatur, Glen Hunter insisted that he join the American Legion. He served as sergeant-at-arms for Decatur’s Post No. 215 a few years until he was unable to do the duty. He was still an active member of the post until his death.
Justin loved life and loved his family. He would find any way to help people as much as he could, including donating scooters to veterans and anyone who needed them and couldn’t afford them.
He was preceded in death by his big brother, Francis Paul; grandmothers, Francis Duncan and Kay Keairns; grandfather, William Keairns.
He is survived by his wife, Donnette (Krentz) Smith of Decatur; sons, Paul (Ally) Smith of Kentucky and Brian Smith of Decatur; mother, Margie (Bill) Smith of Sioux City; father, Glenn Smith of Sioux City; brothers, Billy (Bubba) Keairns and Jesse (Jill) Smith; nieces and nephews; many other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Flowers and memorials may be dropped off at the sheriff’s office or the Decatur village office.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.