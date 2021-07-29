COVID claims county deputy

The COVID-19 virus claimed the life of a Burt County deputy sheriff.
Memorial services for Justin Smith, including last call and military honors, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Tekamah City Auditorium. Burial will be at a later date.
The 43-year-old Decatur man passed away July 28, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.
In a statement to the media, Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said advanced life support measures had been taken to stabilize Smith during his battle with COVID-19. Nick said his deputy had been in the hospital for over two weeks fighting the virus, “but never got any better.”
It was not immediately known what strain of COVID Smith had contracted or if he had been vaccinated.
Smith had served as a county deputy since December of 2008. He also was currently serving as police chief for the Village of Decatur.
Nick called Smith a devoted husband and father who loved Burt County and serving his community.
“I would like to thank Justin for his service to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserves,” Nick said. “During this difficult time, or thoughts and prayers go out to Justin’s family, his sheriff’s office family and the Decatur Police Department. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”
As a sign of respect, Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Schold has requested that flags in the county be flown at half staff until further notice.
Flowers and memorials may be dropped off at the sheriff’s office or the Decatur village office.