BRLD's football game last Friday against Yutan was cancelled because of COVID-19 protocol implemented by the Nebraska School Activities Association. It was one of 18games in Nebraska that could not be played because of player's contact with the virus.
BRLD cancelled the game after learning of contact with a positive case. The team continued to practice and the Sept. 25 game with Hartington CC is on. Lyons-Decatur's Parents Night will be acknowledged at that game at Bancroft.
Schools are solely responsible for determining whether a scheduled game is cancelled due to a COVID-19 related issue in consultation with their local health departments.
Regularly scheduled games cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues will be counted as a “No-Contest.” Forfeits are not be issued and wildcard points are not awarded.
BRLD was not the only local school to have a game cancelled. Oakland-Craig had its game with Norfolk Catholic called off because of problems at Norfolk.
Both Yutan and Oakland-Craig were able to reschedule a game with schools whose opponents came under COVID precautions. O-C played Logan-Magnolia from Iowa while Yutan moved up two classes to play South Sioux City. Both teams won. Yutan crushed South Sioux 54-14 while O-C topped L-M 38-0.