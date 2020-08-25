COVID or no COVID, Tekamah-Herman opened on time at 100 percent capacity on Thursday, Aug. 20.
“It was good to have everyone back in the building,” Superintendent Dan Gross said. “Everyone did a really good job of adhering to the mask requirements. The kids did a better job than me.”
Gross said masks, which must be worn by everyone inside the buildings, are necessary because it’s physically impossible to socially distance inside the classrooms.
The superintendent also said class numbers are running about as expected.
He said he has had conversations with families about homeschooling, but it’s too soon to know how many of them may be exercising that option.
“We always have some, but we won’t know for sure how many until all the information is processed by the state.”
Plus, there’s a third option. About two dozen kids are taking part in what Gross called, virtual school. It’s an online option for students, or students who live with family members who may be especially susceptible to contracting the virus.
“We wanted to cap it at 20 to 25,” Gross said. “After that, it starts getting unmanageable.”
Gross said administrators also are taking steps to limit the number of outsiders in the school buildings. But that doesn’t mean nobody gets in. Parents still are welcome to make an appointment to meet with a principal, for example, Gross said.
Since it’s school, you can count on kids getting sick.
But what they may be sick with may be more difficult to determine this year.
Health experts say COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms, many of which mirror other common ailments and not every COVID sufferer will always see the same symptoms.
Karen Armsberry, infection preventionist and quality specialist at Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems in Blair said according to the Centers for Disease Control, children infected with the coronavirus may have many of these non-specific symptoms, may only have a few, such as only upper respiratory symptoms or only gastrointestinal symptoms, or may be asymptomatic. The most common symptoms in children are cough and/or fever.
Other signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in children may include: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, nasal congestion or a runny nose, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, poor appetite or poor feeding.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department spokesman Melanie Thompson said said decoding the symptomology is the hardest part of dealing with the virus.
“When is it headache from allergies or not enough sleep versus COVID-19? You can’t tell the difference,” she said. “When is it an upset stomach from E. coli or eating too much junk food versus COVID-19? Again, we don’t have a way to distinguish the difference.”
Thompson said it will be difficult for area people to change the way we operate, but they might have to.
“I know I am guilty of going to work sick. In the past, I’d take some cold medicine in the morning and head to work,” she said. “If my kid came up to me last fall and told me he had a headache, I gave him some medicine for his headache and sent him to school.”
She said people are used to working and going to school when they are sick.
“With COVID-19 playing in the background this year, we just can’t do that,” Thompson said. “People don’t usually die when they have a common cold; with COVID-19, we know that people can become extremely ill and have hospital stays that could involve some major medical intervention. And for some of those people, they may even die from this disease.”