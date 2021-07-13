COVID vaccine available at Tekamah NENCAP clinic July 15

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold its Women, Infants and Children nutrition and immunization clinics in Tekamah on Thursday, July 15, 2021. They will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tekamah City Auditorium.
Partnership officials stress the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Tekamah immunization clinic.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, please call NENCAP at 402-385-6300 or 1-800-445-2505.
NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years.
Headquartered in Pender, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area, which includes Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.