Craig board busy on a cold night

The February meeting of the Craig Village Board found all board members in attendance.

There was a lot going on during the dead of winter

The water leak reported last month by Bart Meyer, the village’s maintenance man, is still leaking despite repair efforts. Extreme cold weather limits repair options.

Village Clerk Megan Unwin reported that the USDA had questions pertaining to grant applications.

Susan Skinner reported that the Craig Foundation is willing to pay for the installation of four new windows for the Craig Community Center. The Friends of Oakland Foundation had previously donated money for the purchase of these windows. It is hoped that new sidewalks can be poured before the Firemen’s Ball on March 20. Permission was granted to rent the gym for a basketball tournament on Feb. 19 and 20.

Chairman Duane Hinman asked the board their opinions about setting up an account for equipment replacement. While the comments were favorable to the idea, how to accomplish it in an efficient and legal manner would need to be determined before moving forward.

Board members were reminded about ordinance workshops on Feb. 16 and 17 at the Village Office starting at 7 p.m.

Before leaving the building, those in attendance moved tables back to their pre-meeting positions and stacked all the chairs. Another quiet board meeting on a cold February night was completed.

