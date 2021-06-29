Craig board discusses Main Street condition, code enforcement

Main Street was the first topic of business at the June meeting of the Craig Village Board, held on June 17.
There is a visible water leak on Main Street by Two Bit Oil repair shop. Excavating machinery will need to be brought into town to use when locating the leak.
The overall condition of Main Street has improved with application of many patches, but most of the cold patch purchased last month, has already been used.
Water draining onto a Main Street property was discussed. The board was unclear if the village could legally address the issue since a former road once maintained by the village was closed by the property owner after a land survey was conducted.
In other board business, a committee is being formed to investigate how to get village regulations enforced. Options of contracting with other agencies will be explored by the committee. Any village resident who is interested in being on the committee, should contact the village clerk.
After many months of work, the new ordinance books were finished and distributed to all board members. The clerk’s copy is presently with Village Attorney Matt Munderloh for his review. If a citizen wishes to review the proposed regulations, a board member should be contacted.
During a closed session, the topic of “Village Form review” was discussed. Upon returning to open session, it was announced that nuisance and mowing notices will be mailed out. A person receiving a notice is given 10 days to address the issue.
The possibility of having a fall clean up day was discussed. One dumpster would be available to residents to use. The date of August 28 was tentatively set.
When the Treasurer’s Report was read, the newly created Equipment Reserve Account was shown to have its first deposit of $750. The account was started to save money for replacement of village machinery, rather than just relying on borrowing the money.