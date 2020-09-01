What to do about the Village of Craig’s aging water system? The village board dove into the murky problem at its August meeting.
The engineering firm engaged by the village, JEO Consulting, presented a water system deficiencies and needs report. Estimates on six different improvement scenarios were given. The 82-page document is available for public inspection at the Village Office.
The report shows the village is in compliance with all appropriate standards and has not had significant violations in the past.
Still, the system is experiencing serious water loss.
Based on well flow records, it is estimated that up to 79 percent of the water delivered isn’t metered due to leaks, unmetered service or nonfunctional meters.
Most of the village’s water mains were installed in the 1920s and are four inches in diameter. The current recommendation is 6-inch mains for demand needs and pressure reduction due to line loss.
At least one back-up generator is recommended for one of the three village wells, in case of an extended power outage. While the 100-year-old standpipe is currently in good repair and in nine years has not increased its lean, replacement is recommended due to wall thinning and age of structure. The water treatment plant is over 40 years old and needs significant work. The estimate to rehabilitate the plant is $1,355,063, while the cost estimate for a new building is $1,574,760.
Two different options of connecting to Logan East Rural Water System were given. At a supply rate of 40 gallons per minute, the construction cost estimate is $657,500. If additional water is needed, however, rural water would need to drill a new well and the projected cost for just water jumps up to $1,257,500.
Current “Design Peak Day” is estimated to be 44 gallons per minute, with peak hour demand estimated at 87 gpm, making a stronger case for the second proposal.
In addition to connection costs, results of the study show an estimated $2,000 per month would need to be paid for water through the water system. While this may seem more cost effective on the surface, it would send money out of the village and may make keeping a town maintenance man employed full time financially problematic.
If the village were to continue operation of a stand-alone system with the replacement of the standpipe and water treatment plant and were to make all suggested distribution improvements, the total cost estimate is roughly $4 million dollars.
Paying for all this is the next hurdle. Census information has half of the population at the low and moderate income level. The Village of Craig challenged that figure. In the summer of 2019, with the help of the Midwest Assistance Program, 88 of 93 households completed surveys. The survey found 66 percent of the residents were found to be at or below the lower-income threshold established for Burt County. This survey will be recognized as statistically valid for four years by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Its information will be used to determine the value of grants and low interest loans for which the village will be eligible.
The August meeting night of the Craig Village Board started with a public hearing. The board voted to request a $20,000 planning grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for an evaluation of street and critical infrastructure mapping. This planning process is the first step on the multi-year path to submit a Community Development Block Grant for up to $400,000 for streets. Such a grant would require a 25 percent match from the village. Cash flow projections indicate the match money should be available if the grant is awarded.