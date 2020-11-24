The November meeting of the Craig village board was full of good reports.
Michelle McGeorge Burton, junior high and high school principal at Oakland-Craig, addressed the board about the direction the industrial tech program is taking under the leadership of Marc Rexroad, The industrial tech teacher at O-C, Rexroad is working to help students identify needs in the district that they might fulfill. The goal is to utilize school resources and course training to make relevant contributions to grow Oakland and Craig while students are engaged in learning activities. The students might help refresh the street Christmas decorations before installation.
Other items on the agenda included permission being granted to modify the “Pumpkin Patch” into a residential unit, as it has a ground level entry, along with much of its interior being finished.
The board also learned that after months of work, the north lagoon is unplugged and flowing back as its design intended. After the recent significant ice storm, the power was disconnected for over two hours assuring safe branch removal by NPPD crews with the water plant generator working well to keep an adequate pressure. The water hook-up for the new Pratt residence is complete.
Work at the park shelter was nearly completed before the ice storm hit. Damage from falling branches on the new roof appear to be minimal. The Friends of Oakland Foundation granted money for the last four gym windows needing upgrading and they have been ordered. Funds for window installation, new front doors and bathroom upgrades are still needed. The south exterior wall of the gym has been completed with funds donated by the Craig Community Foundation. The wood louvers on the west wall have a new exterior cover. The workmen reported the louvers had not been able to close for many years, thus, they leaked a lot of air. Dirt along the south wall is still needed for help with adequate drainage.
For 2021, Scott Cowles from JEO was named as the Street Superintendent and JEO as the Village Engineer. A 15-minute closed session was held to discuss village equipment usage. The meeting closed with fund reports being read.