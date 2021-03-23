 Skip to main content
Craig board hears ordinance concerns

The monthly meeting of the Craig Village Board was held in the fire hall on March 11 at its typical starting time of 7 p.m.

Steve Nelson was on the scheduled agenda to address the board. He expressed his concern about unlicensed vehicles on village streets and three hogs that appeared to be free range animals.

Because the village doesn’t have its own law enforcement, it has to relay on other agencies to enforce its ordinances. Board Chairman Duane Hinman explained past efforts to get enforcement in the village had not been fruitful and that ordinances are being updated. Hinman said he would again contact the sheriff’s office.

Craig Clean-Up Day has been set for April 17, 2021, with a rain date of April 24. Village Clerk Megan Unwin will check with area veterinarians to see if that date works for an animal vaccination clinic.

Four new windows have been installed by Lindy Glass at the Craig Community Center (the gym). Two are in the gym area on the north. The other two are bathroom windows off the entry area. A repair request was made for an electrician to fix a three-way switch and bathroom heater. Bart Meyer, the village’s maintenance man, said he’d call to make arrangement.

More patching material will be ordered for street repair. The street replacement account has been growing by $2,000 a month and now stands at over $68,000.

