“Craig has been picked to connect to Logan East,” Craig Village Clerk Megan Unwin told the village board during the panel’s March meeting.
While many residents and others comment on the conditions of streets in the village, providing potable (safe to drink) water is considered by most to be a more important function of government. Like many surrounding towns, Craig is seeking solutions to its aging infrastructure.
But solutions often are very expensive with drawn-out time frames. The earliest completion date for a new Craig water project would be two years. Part of the funding patchwork would include a 40-year loan from the United States Department of Agriculture which would be used for infrastructure improvement within the village limits. The cost to connect to Logan East would be covered under a grant through Logan East. The board is carefully considering what is the best option for all residents and has voted to provide written confirmation to proceed with the next phase of connecting to Logan East.
Bart Meyer, the village’s maintenance man, reported that systems control for the water and sewer systems are not functional. This includes notifications about the water levels in the standpipe and the functioning of the sewer lift station. The board voted for $5,100 from the water account and $5,100 from the sewer account to be used for control replacement, unless the village’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used.
Meyer also reported that cold patch, the material of choice for pothole filling, is currently not available but might be next month.
The new partition for the women’s bathroom in the community center is scheduled to be installed before the Fireman’s Ball. With the formerly completed installation of a higher stool and grab bars, this ground floor restroom is more user friendly for ladies with mobility issues. That leaves replacing the water fountain and front doors as the final items for updating in the Craig Community Center at this time. All windows and other doors have been replaced with energy efficient ones in the last five years.
April 22, 2023, has been set for the Community Clean-Up Day. Red Barn will be on site to provide shots for pets for a charge. It is anticipated that appliances will also be taken, but this has not yet been finalized. Dumpsters will be available at no charge for village residents, but donations are always accepted.