Crofton ground game grinds up Tigers

A potent running game helped Crofton roll to a 33-7 win over Tekamah-Herman at Tiger Stadium Friday night.
The Warriors’ punishing ground attack rolled up 320 yards, and most of the game clock, in 54 attempts. All-state candidate Jimmy Allen did most of the damage. The 185-lb. senior ran the ball 32 times for 253 yards and two scores. Quarterback Simon McFarland added a pair of rushing touchdowns for an offense that ran 60 plays from scrimmage compared to 35 for the Tigers.
Crofton set the tone for the contest on their opening possession. Taking the opening kick, the Warriors went on a 72-yard, 13-play drive. McFarland’s two-yard sneak, coming on the third play inside the T-H 3-yard line, finished the drive after seven and a half minutes had escaped from the game clock.
Kody Bitter led the Tiger defense with 14 tackles. Tyrim Wahlers-Seeley added nine stops, Kaleb Quick logged eight, including one in the Crofton backfield. Isaac Ruwe and Reece Williams added seven stops each. Two of Ruwe’s came in the Croton backfield. Logan Burt helped turn away another Crofton scoring threat, at least momentarily, corralling a tipped ball for an interception at the Tiger 15 late in the second quarter. The Tigers would give the ball back three plays later. McFarland capped a quick three-play, 12-yard possession with his second TD of the night. This one coming from a yard out with 20 seconds left before halftime.
The TD sent Crofton into intermission with a 21-0 lead.
Tekamah-Herman left the game with something big to build on, however.
With barely more than three minutes left in the game, quarterback Brock Rogers linked up with senior end Kaleb Quick for a 36-yard play that finished with Quick diving into the end zone from the arms of a Crofton defender. The play was Tekamah-Herman’s longest from scrimmage this season and just the team’s second offensive touchdown.
The completion was one of three on the night for Rogers who ended with 45 passing yards. The Tiger running game, meanwhile was limited to minus-11 yards by Crofton’s defense.
Crofton climbed to 3-2 on the year. The Tigers fell to 1-4.
Checking in at number-9 in the C2 rankings Monday morning, Crofton is one of six ranked opponents on Tekamah-Herman’s schedule.
The Tigers open District 2 play Friday against another ranked opponent, number-7 Oakland-Craig. The Knights come to town at 3-2 after dropping a 29-28 decision at Aquinas Catholic last Thursday. The second-ranked Monarchs needed a last-minute touchdown and a two-point conversion to eke out the win.
Oakland-Craig has lost two straight, both coming to ranked opponents. In addition to last week’s loss to Aquinas, O-C dropped a 20-14 decision at third-ranked Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 17.
Kickoff on the O-C grid is set for 7 p.m.
Aquinas takes on Tekamah-Herman’s Oct. 8 opponent, Archbishop Bergan, Friday night in Fremont in a battle of the state’s top two teams.
The Scoreboard
Crofton 7 14 0 12—33
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 7— 7
First Quarter
Cro—McFarland, 2-yard run (Konechne kick) 4:28
Second Quarter
Cro—Allen, 53-yard run (kick failed) 8:12
Cro—McFarland, 1-yard run (Allen run) 0:20
Fourth Quarter
Cro—Allen, 12-yard run (run failed) 7:12
T-H—Quick, 36-yard pass from Rogers (Pagels kick) 3:13
Cro—Poppe, 5-yard run (kick failed) 1:25