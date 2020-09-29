A potent running game helped Crofton roll to a 49-7 win over Tekamah-Herman at Crofton Friday night.
Jinny Allen led the Warriors with 173 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, including three straight touchdowns for the Warriors to start the contest. Zach Weber and Austin Tramp also had rushing touchdowns for the Warriors, who ended the game with 412 yards of total offense.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the fourth period when quarterback Brock Rogers linked up with Jed Hoover for an 85-yard touchdown. The completion was one of three on the night for Rogers in 14 attempts, good for 95 yards. He was also intercepted once. On the ground, Kody Bitter carried the ball four times for 26 yards.
Grant Potadle and Cole Bottger paced the Tiger defense. Each was credited with 11 tackles. Kaleb Quick added 10 while Logan Burt checked in with seven stops.
Crofton climbed to 2-2 with the win. Their only losses have come to the top two Class C2 teams in the state, Oakland-Craig and Aquinas Catholic.
The Tigers slip to 1-4 and open District 2 play at home Friday night against top-ranked O-C. Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 6— 6
Crofton 6 22 14 7—49