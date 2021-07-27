Crowds flock to 109th county fair

Nothing but pleasant weather, quality entertainment, competitive livestock shows and plenty of happy, smiling faces marked the 109th Burt County Fair which wrapped up last Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Oakland.
Fair co-manager Johnnie Johnson said 2021 was the first year he and his partner, Mort Pearson, didn’t have to deal with a disaster of some type since taking on the job in 2019. Fires in the grandstand and flooding from Logan Creek marked 2019, while the coronavirus pandemic limited the 2020 fair.
“We were really blessed,” he said. “It was incredible. The weather and crowds were phenominal.”
They started coming early. A packed house attended Friday’s awards program in the Foundation Pavilion.
During the program, the Joe Roh, Jr. Award was presented to Wayne Hansen. First awarded in 1983, the Joe Roh Jr. Distinguished Service Award is given to recipients who have dedicated a great deal of time and energy to the betterment of the fair.
Hansen certainly fits the bill. The Tekamah man showed his first steer when he was 8 years old. He was named king of the fair in 1972 and met his future wife, Susan, on the fairgrounds a few years later. In the early 1980s, Hansen took over leadership of the Burt’s Best 4-H club from his father and has been with the club ever since. Club members greeted Hansen Friday night in bright green t-shirts for the event.
The program also saw an Ak-Sar-Ben Heritage Farm Award to Jason and Kylie Penke for 150 years of continuous family ownership of what is known as the Sklenar Farm, located in Summit North Township.
Joseph Sklenar received a U.S. land grant for 160 acres and walked from Tekamah to Omaha to receive the paperwork signed by President Ulysses S. Grant. Two other tracts were added on March 2, 1881, and Dec. 31, 1888, to make up the entire 237 acres.
On Aug. 27, 1927, the farm was passed down to Joseph’s son, John, who was 13 years old at the time.
In December 1991 the farm was transferred to John’s son, Earl. And in July 2002, it was passed down to Earl’s great-nephew Jason Penke and great-niece, Kelly Abrahams. In 2018, Jason and Kylie Penke of Craig, purchased Kelly’s portion and are the current owners, who produce corn and soybeans.
Pioneer Farm Awards were presented to Nancy Alleman for the McBride Family Farm and to Doyle and Cheryl Huffman for the Huffman/Pond Family Farm. Pioneer Farm Awards recognize 100 years of continuous family ownership.
George Washington McBride purchased 164 acres in Summit North in 1912. In 1945, George’s son, Lyle and Hilfrie McBride, Sr. purchased the ground for retirement income. The ground is currently being used to produce corn and soybeans and owned by Nancy Allerman.
Edward S. Pond purchased 79 acres in Logan Township in 1920. From there, it was passed down to Edward’s daughter, Bessie L. Pond (Robert Klase) and son, Vitt E. Pond (Edna Kempcke Pond) in 1932.
In 1988-89 their grandchildren, Isabel Klase Graf by Trudy Ann Graf, conservator, Earl Klase, Arlene Klase, Irene Naomi Klase Dixon and Roy Dixon acquired the farm.
It was in 2002 that the current owners—Doyle and Cheryl Bacon Huffman, Edward’s great-granddaughter—acquired the ground and continue to use it in alfalfa and cattle production.
Also during Friday’s program, Andrew Cone and Elise Anderson were crowned the 72nd King and Queen of Burt.
Sizable crowds also attended the livestock shows held Saturday and Sunday in the newly improved livestock arena. The facility was sporting a redesigned interior, an insulated ceiling and video screens that showed spectators the names of competitors in the ring.
The fair saw over 150 swine exhibits and approximately 90 for the beef show.
Large crowds enjoyed the Lonestar concert Saturday night and Sunday’s demolition derby.
Tuesday’s slate featured 4-H special awards, followed by the annual 4-H livestock auction in the arena. With 84 different exhibitors bringing animals to the auction ring, the auction was larger than last year’s which was considered the largest in a decade.
A free appreciation meal was served to 4-H livestock bidders after the auction.
The 2022 Burt County Fair is set for July 15-19.