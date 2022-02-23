Funeral services for Daisy Stork were held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. The 82-year-old Tekamah woman passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.
Daisy was born June 3, 1939 in Macy to Everett and Pearl Hulit, the sixth of their 10 children. She was raised in and around Walthill and Macy. In 1956, she married Rudolph Wahlers in Walthill; from this union, five daughters were born.
On Dec. 22, 1969, she was united in marriage to Peter Stork.
Daisy had many friends and family. She worked many different jobs, including Campbell Soup Factory, TekSeed and the Good Shepherd Nursing Home. She also loved to babysit and thought of the children she watched as her own grandchildren.
Daisy loved to tell stories of her youth, loved watching game shows, and most of all, loved getting good bargains at garage sales. She never saw a garage sale she didn’t need to go to. In fact, she still has many of the “bargains.”
Daisy is survived by children Diana (Bob) Litel, Sharon (Robert) Chase and Tarie (Hunter) Nohrenberg; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Hartnett and Cathy (Tom) Kvidera; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Peter; her brothers, Roy, Jerry, Donald, Pat, Herald and Bob; sisters Carolyn and Dorothy; daughters Karen and Cindy; and grandchildren Stephanie, Jason, and Alice.
