Private family services are planned for Marvin Dale Bubak, age 89 of Tekamah. He passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. Burial will be in Cozad Cemetery, Cozad, Neb.
Dale was born June 10, 1931 in Ansley, Neb., to Jerry and Dorothy (Oschner) Bubak. The family made their home in Ansley, Twin Falls, Idaho, and Cozad where he graduated with the class of 1949. While in high school, Dale was a stand-out athlete in all sports and earned numerous accolades including all-state distinction and being a part of the number-one ranked championship football team of 1948.
Dale married Bonnie Lou (Weatherly) in Callaway, Neb., on Nov. 5, 1950. They resided in Cozad until Dale enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1953. The young couple then moved to Kearney where Dale enrolled at Nebraska State Teachers College majoring in mathematics education. While at NSTC, Dale played halfback for the Loper football team, including the 1956 squad which was the first undefeated and untied football team in school history with nine wins.
Dale began his teaching and coaching career at Hayes Center High School in 1957 where he taught high school mathematics and coached football and track until 1963. He then moved his family to St. Paul, Neb., where he taught high school math and coached football. The Bubak family moved back to Hayes Center in 1965 where Dale once again taught math and coached football and track. While at Hayes Center, Dale compiled an overall record of 72-36-4 on the gridiron. His undefeated 1961-62 team was ranked number-one in the state for eight-man football. Bubak was perhaps better known in track and field where he coached 14 state champions, nine individuals and five relay teams, as his Hayes Center Cardinals won five consecutive state titles from 1968-1972. Hayes Center always held a special place in Coach Bubak’s heart, and he loved reminiscing with former athletes of the glory days when everyone knew of the small town in southwest Nebraska and the amazing track teams it produced.
The last teams coach Bubak worked with were the Tekamah-Herman Tigers where he helped coach the C1 state championship football team in 1976 and the 1977 Class C state champion 4x220-yard relay team.
Dale went on to serve as the school's athletic director from 1981-1985 before retiring in 1991. Years later when his grandchildren would ask him about one of his hurdlers or long jumpers or relay teams, Dale would smile and boast with undeniable pride and recite the athlete’s time, distance, and split.
Coach Bubak never really stopped doing what he loved, even though he retired. He had the ability to coach young athletes to be the best version of themselves, to bring out the best in people so that they could be successful in not only sports, but in life. Coach Bubak never gave up on a student or athlete. He saw the potential in the individual and was passionate in unleashing their talent.
Dale was very involved with the Nebraska Coaches Association serving as president in 1973-74. He was awarded the Omaha World Herald Coach of the Year in 1970, the NCA's Binnie & Dutch Award for Meritorious Service in Track and Field in 1998, was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and was recognized for 40 years of service to the Nebraska high school state track meet where he officiated the triple jump.
Dale’s hobbies included all sports, but he loved cheering for the Huskers. He loved his New York Yankees and was very proud to leave a legacy of three more generations of Bubaks to cheer the Yankees to another World Series. Dale loved his family and was proud of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supported them whenever and wherever he could.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kay Bubak; parents, Jerry and Dorothy Bubak; in-laws, Ross and Verna (Woodward) Weatherly; brother, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Anderson) Bubak and Louella (Weatherly) Pitts; brothers-in-law Norman, Martin, Anthony Pitts and Sidney Price.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bonnie; daughters Pam (Mike) Day of Bellevue, Sharon (Tom) Hansen of Tekamah; son, Ron (Theresa) of Cozad; eight grandchildren, Kevin Day, of Omaha, Kyle (Telia) Day, of Tekamah, Nickolas (Nichole) Bubak of Grand Island, Andee (Clint) Felber of Aurora, Nathan (Regan) Bubak, of Kansas City, Mo., Matthew (Lindsey) Hansen of Tekamah, Justin (Taylor) Hansen of Blair, Jason (Hannah) Hansen of Bellevue; six great grandchildren, Kye Day, Nora, Nellie and Navy Bubak, Weston and Wyatt Hansen; brother Robert (Linda) Bubak of Cozad; brothers-in-law, Dick (Dee) Weatherly of McPherson, Kan., Jerry (Eileen) Weatherly of Tucson, Ariz., Gary Weatherly of Lynchburg, Va. and sisters-in-laws Rosey Price, Betty Martin, Shirley (Roger) Brestel all of Tucson; many nieces, nephews, former students and athletes.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of thearrangements.