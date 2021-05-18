Dandelion wishes

I’ll admit it…I’m doing battle with dandelions this year and I’m not only losing the battle I am close to waving the white flag in surrender! In addition to losing the battle, I’m helping them win as I mow over the thousands of seed heads which just disperses them wildly into our abundant Nebraska winds.
Since I try to be a positive person, I’m making an effort to take an honest look at the characteristics of the dandelion I detest, but then also admire and encourage those same characteristics in others – especially the 4-H members, parents and leaders I get to work with.
1. Dandelions are beautiful – I like yellow, and the surprise beauty of the flowers in the spring makes me smile! This reminds me of the beauty of seeing a 4-H member finding success and satisfaction in a new project area.
2. They are abundant – no one ever yells at someone picking too many dandelion blossoms because there are usually plenty! 4-H members are abundant too with traditional 4-H Club and independent members, school enrichment program members and after school program members. The variety of 4-H projects available is also abundant. There is plenty of room for more 4-H members, leaders and parents – unlike the dandelions please! Call 402-374-2929 for more information to join.
3. Dandelions are tenacious! They take root and are very hard to stop – just like the drive our 4-H members develop to learn and do their projects the best way they can. 4-H members use the 4-H motto as their guide: “To make the best better”.
4. They are creative: you mow them off and it seems like they come back shorter to evade the mower and with even more blossoms! Our 4-H members learn to be creative too. When one method of doing something doesn’t work, they try another until they are successful. If they temporarily get run over, stepped on, bucked off or discouraged in a project, they come back to try again even stronger, wiser and more determined.
5. Dandelions are useful. Did I just say that? They are used in salads, sandwiches, tea and as coffee substitutes as well as in a variety of medicines. Of course we know our 4-H members, leaders and families are useful in many more ways than the dandelion – just join them at a 4-H Club meeting or the fair to really see them in action!
6. A dandelion head closes at night and in bad weather. 4-H members and families respond to their surroundings as well, but they don’t hide, they show up for cleanup days, to help with club projects and of course they work in the 4-H Kitchen.
7. If you hold a dandelion under your chin it shows if you like butter…okay, this is a stretch, but this trick is really just a reflection of the dandelion color on your skin. In 4-H, the members, parents and leaders don’t need tricks as they create a positive reflection of leadership, responsibility and problem solving in their schools, churches and communities.
8. Admittedly, making a wish while blowing the dandelion fluff is kind of fun. I’m sure I contributed to their population growth in earlier years, but 4-H members don’t have to wish – they learn to make things happen all while having fun in 4-H!
Don’t just make dandelion wishes, join the Burt County 4-H program and make your wishes come true by learning the skills you’ll need to be a successful student, parent and leader. There’s room in 4-H for everyone…just call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 for more information.