Funeral services for Daniel Morton Sr., were held, Nov. 27, 2021, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Burial was in Clear Lake Baptist Cemetery, Severance Township, Sibley County, Minnesota. He passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at his home in rural Winthrop, Minnesota.
Daniel Linn was born the son of Samuel L. and Margaret (Moore) Morton on Nov. 7, 1942, in Omaha. He was a 1960 graduate of Tekamah High School where he was active in FFA, 4-H, livestock judging, in his church youth group and took piano lessons from his mom. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from Iowa State University. He also fought fires in Oregon for six months during his university years.
Dan surrendered his life to Jesus as a child and knew Him as his personal savior. Dan lived out his testimony shining a light for the Lord every day.
On Sept. 24, 1967, Dan was joined in marriage to Donna Jean Land in Hershey, Nebraska. They met at a church party in Minneapolis while Donna was visiting her college roommate. They were married seven months later.
The couple had three children, Dan Jr, Dalynn and Deborah. They bought the farm in Winthrop in 1973. This farm shaped an important part of Dan’s, life. As a farmer who loved the Lord and his family deeply, he valued his friends and neighbors around him and his church family at Clear Lake Baptist. Dan and Donna raised the kids on this farm, led the local 4-H club and spent many years in the church singing, playing piano, organ and guitar and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Dan also worked at Farmhand as a design engineer and at Electric Machinery before and early in their marriage. He then focused on being a successful farmer and sold grain bins and insurance for many years.
Dan lost Donna in a car accident on Dec. 4, 2000.
He then met Joan Carol Haley in a grief group while working at Rosemount Engineering. Dan and Joan were married on Aug. 24, 2004. Joan also got Dan to expand his horizons beyond the farm and travel around many parts of the United States prior to her death from Parkinson’s disease on Jan. 19, 2020.
Dan is survived by his children, Dan Jr. and wife DeAnn; Dalynn and husband Emory; Deborah and husband Jon; eight grandchildren; sisters, Annetta Haack and Rachel Thorson; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two wives and by a brother, Sam Morton.
Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop,was in charge of the arrangements. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.